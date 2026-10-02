October 02, 2026 4:33 PM हिंदी

Dharavi Experience Centre will build trust among area residents: CM Fadnavis

Dharavi Experience Centre will build trust among area residents: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the ‘Dharavi Experience Centre’ will not merely showcase blueprints of the redevelopment project but allow the area's residents to directly experience their future homes, neighbourhoods, and workplaces.

In an interaction with the media, he stated that this initiative will help curb rumours, misconceptions, and incomplete information, creating an atmosphere of trust around the redevelopment.

CM Fadnavis inaugurated the state-of-the-art ‘Dharavi Experience Centre’, which offers physical and digital previews of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project plan, rehabilitated homes, industrial spaces, and upcoming social infrastructure, built near the BKC in the PMGP Colony's H Block.

The event was attended by Adani Group Managing Director Pranav Adani, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) CEO Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, Dharavi Redevelopment Project CEO and SRA Secretary Vipin Paliwal, Adani Navbharat Developers Private Ltd (the Special Purpose Vehicle executing the redevelopment project) CEO Anil Sardana, among others.

After inspecting the centre, Fadnavis said: "Dharavi is not just a slum; it is a major economic engine. A significant economy thrives here through Kumbharwada’s pottery industry, leather business, food processing, plastic recycling, and various micro, small, and medium enterprises. The redevelopment plan respects these industries and focuses on providing them with better, well-planned workspaces. This is an effort toward comprehensive urban transformation while preserving Dharavi’s existing social, cultural, and economic identity."

He added that this serves as an ideal example of the urban transformation taking place across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister noted that the ‘Dharavi Experience Centre’ will provide real-time information to everyone on how the Dharavi redevelopment project will look, what Dharavi is today, and how its structure will evolve in the future. This centre will play a crucial role in addressing the questions and confusion among Dharavi residents regarding their future post-redevelopment. He expressed confidence that by offering information on homes, roads, open grounds, social amenities, and employment opportunities all under one roof, the centre will be valuable for citizens, stakeholders, and urban planning researchers across the country.

The Dharavi Experience Centre highlights the journey from Dharavi’s present to its future transformation through modern audio-visual and digital technology. During his visit, CM Fadnavis also launched a special song titled "Dharavi Ka Kal", sung by renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan, portraying the changing face of Dharavi, and released the book "Mere Sapno Ki Dharavi".

--IANS

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