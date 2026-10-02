Filmmaker Kapil Kaustubh says Tanishaa Mukerji brings ‘honesty and depth’ to comeback film ‘Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji is set to return to the screen with filmmaker Kapil Kaustubh Sharma’s upcoming film “Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai.”

Talking about her comeback, the filmmaker praised the actress for bringing emotional depth and sensitivity to a character that journeys through different stages of life. Speaking about Tanishaa, Kapil said, “Tanishaa is an actor who has a certain emotional quality that was very important for this character. The story moves across different stages of life, and I wanted someone who could bring honesty and depth to that journey.”

“Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai is a very personal film for me. It is about relationships, changing times and the beauty of ordinary life, and I believe Tanishaa has brought a very special sensitivity to the character.”

Set in Mumbai’s Parsi community, the film spans the period from the 1990s to 2025 and blends romance, humour and emotions. Parts of the movie were shot inside real Parsi homes in South Mumbai and Dadar Parsi Colony. Kapil also worked closely with members of the community during the making of the film to accurately present their culture, way of life, mannerisms and dialect.

“Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai” sees Kapil handling several roles. He has written and directed the film, while also producing it and acting in it. Kapil plays a Parsi character whose story covers different stages of his life. For the older part of the character’s journey, he underwent a physical transformation.

The ensemble includes Sushmita Mukherjee, Kitu Gidwani, Pervein Dastur, Delnaaz Irani, Tanaaz Irani, Shahrukh Sirus Irani, Dolly Thakore and Ananya Dutta alongside Tanishaa.

“Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai” is expected to be taken on the international festival circuit before its theatrical release.

Tanishaa Mukerji was most recently seen in the 2024 film “Luv You Shankar.” She also made her mark on television as a finalist on Bigg “Boss 7” and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, before later participating in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.”

--IANS

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