Abbas–Mustan introduce Amar, Akbar and Anthony as new-age ‘3 Monkeys’ on Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan marked Gandhi Jayanti by introducing the new-age trio of Amar, Akbar, and Anthony from their upcoming thriller 3 Monkeys.

The makers unveiled the first poster and motion poster of the film on social media, introducing Vishal Jethwa as Amar, Mustafa Burmawala as Akbar, and Tenzin Dalha as Anthony. The campaign draws from the familiar philosophy associated with the Three Wise Monkeys — “Bura Mat Dekho, Bura Mat Suno, Bura Mat Bolo”—but turns it into a new-age mantra: “Sab Dekho. Apni Suno. Bekhauf Bolo.”

Speaking about the film, Abbas–Mustan told IANS, “Our 3 Monkeys Amar, Akbar, and Anthony carry the Sab Dekho. Apni Suno. Bekhauf Bolo attitude. They are mischievous and unpredictable, and they seem to be enjoying what they are doing, even when the situation is dangerous. But with an Abbas–Mustan film, what you see is not necessarily the whole truth.”

The motion poster first features the familiar Three Wise Monkeys before introducing Amar, Akbar, and Anthony as three masked men who appear to be involved in something dangerous, while also displaying a mischievous and carefree attitude.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, who plays Sanjay.

Sanjay’s entry adds another layer of mystery to the motion poster. He is seen armed and appears to have some connection with the three masked men, but the film does not reveal what that connection is. Whether Sanjay is after the 3 Monkeys, working with them, or involved in something else remains unclear.

The makers have kept the plot details closely guarded, leaving questions around whether Amar, Akbar, and Anthony are involved in a robbery, a planned heist, or something more complicated.

Produced by Allarakha Vohra, Faruk Vohra, and Sayeed Vohra, with Anand Tiwari as associate producer, “3 Monkeys” is directed by Abbas–Mustan and presented by AJ Film Entertainment World.

The film stars Arjun Rampal, Vishal Jethwa, Mustafa Burmawala, and Tenzin Dalha and is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 4, 2026.

--IANS

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