3rd ODI: After run-fests, India seek bowling redemption against the West Indies in dead rubber (Preview)

New Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) India’s under-fire bowling unit faces a stern test of redemption when they take on the West Indies in the third and final ODI at the New PCA Stadium on Saturday.

Although the hosts hold an unassailable 2-0 lead, thus making Saturday’s game a dead rubber, the narrative surrounding the series has been dominated by excessively batter-friendly pitches in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati, where a whopping 811 runs were yielded. It prompted India head coach Gautam Gambhir to publicly call for a more even contest between bat and ball.

While top-order batters have flourished, India’s new-ball bowling attack has floundered, as seen from them picking just one wicket across the opening 10 overs of the first two matches while conceding 177 runs in the mandatory power-play phase.

Veteran left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also under increasing pressure to deliver good showing with the ball, especially with the ODI World Cup now exactly a year away.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has lacked support in the middle overs, thus putting the spotlight firmly on Jadeja, who has managed to take only three wickets in his last eight ODI appearances.

In stark contrast, captain Shubman Gill has dominated with the bat – hitting an unbeaten 223, the second double ton in his ODI career, to secure a record-breaking chase of 406, after hitting a dazzling century in Thiruvananthapuram. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also dazzled, and one will hope that the duo along with local lad Gill will shine once more.

India’s bowling make-up for Saturday’s clash presents further complications. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out with a left hamstring injury, with uncapped Anshul Kamboj drafted into the squad as replacement.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj could return to the XI after sitting out the first two matches. But Siraj has struggled for rhythm since the Test tour of Sri Lanka, and took just one wicket from 41 overs in the Duleep Trophy final held last month.

With Jasprit Bumrah rested and the likes of Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi still newbies in the national team set-up, Saturday’s match offers a crucial testing ground for India’s back-up bowling options.

For the West Indies, despite losing the series, opener John Campbell and captain Shai Hope have provided solid platforms. The visitors, who may still not have Justin Greaves due to a calf injury picked while hitting 101 in Thiruvananthapuram, will rely on middle-order power-hitters Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase and Keemo Paul to convert those starts as they look to avoid a 3-0 series defeat.

When: Saturday, October 3, 2 PM IST

Where: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network channels and live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, and Anshul Kamboj.

West Indies: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain & wk), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph, and Vitel Lawes

--IANS

nr/hs