March 28, 2026 11:05 AM हिंदी

Halle Bailey would want to be the queen in ‘Bridgerton’

Halle Bailey would want to be the queen in ‘Bridgerton’

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Halle Bailey has shared which character she would most like to play in the hit Netflix period drama “Bridgerton”, and said that she has her eye on one of the show's most powerful roles.

"I love Bridgerton, yes. I would want to be the queen, because she is amazing, gets to choose the diamond of the season, matchmake and watch people fall in love," the actress told Guardian, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Bailey, who stars alongside Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page in new romantic movie You, Me and Tuscany, also heaped praise on her co-star.

She said: "Rege is so funny. He's such a warm, kind-hearted guy. I feel his English accent really comes out now that we're here in London. When we're in my home — LA — it goes in and out. I hope some of his English charm rubbed off on me."

The 26-year-old actress also revealed that she'd love to take on a horror role next, having been left impressed by recent box-office hit Sinners, which starred Michael B Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

The Little Mermaid actress said: "I'd love to do a horror. When I saw Sinners, I thought, 'I wish I was in that movie!' All the things that I've done so far are very nice but lighthearted, so I'd love to do something a bit heavier."

Meanwhile, Bailey has also opened up about her close relationship with Beyoncé, describing the Grammy-winning star as a "cool auntie".

The actress, who has known Beyoncé since she was 15, said that she still turns to the chart-topping singer for guidance on her music.

The actress, who released her debut solo album, Love?... or Something Like It, in 2025, said: "I do still reach out and say, 'Hey, can you listen to this and tell me your opinion?' She's always so responsive and attentive, but she also lets you be you. She just lets you fly."

--IANS

dc/

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