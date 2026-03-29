Halle Bailey feels motherhood has changed her artistry

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Singer-actress Halle Bailey is sharing the changes that she has experienced after embracing motherhood.

The actress-singer has said that she has felt things "even deeper" since becoming a mother, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 25-year-old actress has opened up about the transformative effect that motherhood has had on her creativity, and Halle admits that welcoming her child has changed her outlook on life entirely.

Speaking to the Guardian, Halle shared, "When you have a child, you feel things even deeper. A whole new portal of universal love opens up, a love that I never expected. My love for my child is so big, it feels like the moon. I love that I feel like a different person. I would definitely say it's made everything better for me, creatively, as a writer, as an artist and as a mom”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Halle, who starred as Ariel in Disney's live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’, believes that her emotional depth as a musician has grown significantly since becoming a parent.

The actress, who has Halo, two, with ex-boyfriend DDG, said, "In music especially, I feel things very deeply. I think that's when you're at your best, when you can write clearly about the things you feel so deeply”.

The singer also opened up about her faith, revealing that she draws strength from her Christian upbringing in Atlanta, Georgia.

Halle said, "I feel I was given whatever this is, this voice, and I'm supposed to do something with it, to give it back. My grandparents would quote from the Bible, 'To whom much is given, much is expected’. When you're given something, you must do good with it and give it back to God in some way, and I feel like I try to do that every day”.

Meanwhile, Halle has revealed that she still turns to Beyoncé for advice, likening the Grammy-winning star to a "cool auntie".

She shared, "I've known her since I was 15 and she took my sister and me under her wing. She just lets you fly. She's there if you need her”.

--IANS

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