July 29, 2026 12:46 PM हिंदी

Guru Purnima: Indira Krishna shares valuable lessons taught by her 1st Guru

Guru Purnima: Indira Krishna shares valuable lessons taught by her 1st Guru

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Indira Krishna, who essays the role of Durgawati in ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan’, has shared that her mother was her first Guru.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, the actress spoke about the valuable lessons she learnt from her mother.

Talking about the same, she said, “Guru is the one who guides you, and you define that path for yourself. Every teacher teaches you about perfection and the right and wrongs of life. But to me, my mother was my first Guru. She imbibed in me the habit of worshipping the Lord, taught me to respect my elders, and showed me that truth always prevails through our actions. So, my first Guru was definitely my mother”.

She further mentioned, “I also look up to many learned people who have guided me immensely over the years. But I believe that every human being, at every phase of life, has an inner voice, that is the true Guru, the one that tells you whether what you're doing is right or wrong. It is important to keep that inner voice stable and balanced through meditation and inner strength. For me, as Indira, every day is about learning, and every day is also about imparting wisdom and goodness, even in ways we may not always realise”.

Meanwhile, ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan’ also stars Sheizaan Khan and Amandeep Sidhu in lead roles, and has consistently been at the forefront of highlighting hard-hitting social issues.

‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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