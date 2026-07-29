‘Guru, along with imparting knowledge, instils positive energy’: PM Modi greets nation on Guru Purnima

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Guru Purnima, paying tribute to the timeless Guru-disciple tradition and highlighting the role of teachers in shaping lives through knowledge, values and positive energy.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens on Guru Purnima. The Guru, along with imparting knowledge, instils positive energy in their disciples, educating them with noble thoughts and refined values. Let us make their ideals the cornerstone of our lives.”

PM Modi also shared a Sanskrit verse, explaining the significance of a Guru in Indian tradition. He wrote: “One who provides the right direction, imparts knowledge and truth, shows the righteous path, offers education and awakens an understanding of truth in life, paving the way for self-development. These are regarded as the six forms of a Guru.”

Several senior leaders also greeted the nation on the occasion, emphasising the enduring importance of the Guru in India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X: “Heartfelt greetings of ‘Guru Purnima’ to all fellow countrymen. In Indian culture, the Guru, who adorns the lives of disciples with the nectar-like elixir of knowledge, holds the highest place. I bow to all esteemed Gurus who, along with imparting knowledge, also build character to shape a better future for society and the nation.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes, saying: “Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima. In Indian tradition, the Guru is not merely a giver of knowledge but the architect of values and character in an individual’s life.

The Guru-disciple tradition is that invaluable heritage of our cultural consciousness which has shown generations the path of truth, service, dedication, and national duty. On this holy occasion today, we pay our respects to all our revered Gurus and resolve to steadfastly march forward on the path of national service.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his greetings on X, writing: “Infinite congratulations and best wishes on ‘Guru Purnima’ to all the revered Gurus who dispel the darkness of ignorance and illuminate life with the divine light of knowledge, values, and righteousness.

In the eternal Sanatan culture, the Guru holds the supreme position; it is through their selfless grace alone that the disciple receives true inspiration for dharma, discernment, and ‘national devotion.’ Millions of salutations to all the revered Gurus who guide humanity and build an exemplary and value-driven society.”

Guru Purnima, observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha, is dedicated to expressing gratitude to spiritual and academic teachers. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the revered sage credited with compiling the Vedas and authoring the Mahabharata, and is celebrated across India by devotees, educational institutions and spiritual organisations with prayers, discourses and ceremonies honouring Gurus.

--IANS

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