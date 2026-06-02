Gurmeet Choudhary reveals he always wanted to marry a Bengali girl

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary revealed that he always wanted to marry a Bengali girl during the latest episode of the show "Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar".

In a heartfelt moment, Gurmeet and his better half, Debina Bonnerjee, looked back at the story of their first meeting with host Rajeev Khandelwal.

After this, Rajeev couldn't help but tease Gurmeet about his first interaction with Debina. The 'Kahiin To Hoga' actor joked that somewhere destiny had already played its part in bringing them together.

Although Debina laughed it off, Gurmeet made a surprising confession that ever since he was a kid, he wished to marry a Bengali girl.

He was heard saying, “Mujhe bachpan se shaadi ka bohot shauk tha. Jis ladki se pyaar karunga usi se shaadi karunga, ye humesha mere dimag mai tha. Lekin Bengali ladki se hi shaadi karunga (I had been fond of marriage since childhood. I will marry the girl I love; this was always on my mind, but I will marry only a Bengali girl).”

Revealing the reason behind this, he added, “Mujhe humesha lagta tha Bengali ladkiyan bohot khoobsurat aur talented hoti hai. Bengal mai maine pehli baar dekha padhai ke saath sports aur dusri cheezo ko bhi importance diya jata hai. To mujhe laga ladki agar ghar mai aayegi to Bengali aayegi. (I always believed that Bengali girls are very beautiful and talented. In Bengal, I saw for the first time that, along with studies, sports and other things are also given importance. So I thought if a girl came into my house, she would be a Bengali.)”

While interacting with Rajeev, Gurmeet also recalled his struggling days and how Debina believed in him when he had absolutely nothing.

He said, “Debina mujhe aise waqt pe mili jab mere paas bilkul kaam nahi tha. Lekin ye mere mai believe karti thi ki ye zarur karega. (Debina met me at a time when I had absolutely no work. But she used to believe in me that I would definitely do something)”

"Tum Ho Naa Ghar Ki Superstar" airs from Monday to Friday at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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