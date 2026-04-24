April 24, 2026 11:45 AM हिंदी

Gurmeet Choudhary joins wife Debinna Bonnerjee & daughters on their all girls’ trip to Bangkok

Gurmeet Choudhary joins wife Debinna Bonnerjee & daughters on their all girls’ trip to Bangkok

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actress Debina Bonnerjee and her two little daughters were recently in Phuket on an all girls trip.

Adding more to their happiness, Debinas husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary too has now joined in the fun, and landed in Bangkok to be besides his family.

The couple is currently soaking in quality family time.

Debina shared a carousel post featuring all the fun and enjoyment.

The carousel post begins with a heartwarming pool moment where Gurmeet is seen holding one of their daughters while Debina, dressed in a stylish swimsuit, lifts the other.

Another adorable click captures their daughters in matching pink swim outfits, posing cutely while holding hands.

In a romantic picture, Debina and Gurmeet are seen sharing a candid moment in the pool.

Other pictures show the babies splashing water in the pool with their parents watching them in awe.

Debina also shared glimpses of her relaxed vacation mode, seen sitting in a plush white bathrobe. In another adorable picture, the little girls are seen sipping coconut water together.

The post also includes a pool shot where Debina is seen floating peacefully with stunning view of Bangkok’s skyline in the background.

She wrote, “Time spent with family is always the best time. We’re having an absolute blast!”

For the uninitiated, Debina had initially begun the trip with her daughters to Phuket initially, and now Gurmeet Choudhary has joined the family vacation.

Talking about Debina and Gurmeets love story, the couple has been together for almost two decades now.

They fell in love on the sets of their TV show Ramayan where Gurmeet played the character of Lord Ram and Debina essayed the role of Goddess Sita.

–IANS

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