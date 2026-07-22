Gurfateh Pirzada joins Pratibha Ranta at Mumbai student protest, reveals people around 'told him not to go'

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta joined the student protest in Mumbai, which was an extension of the intense Delhi protests by students.

Gurfateh took to his social media account, admitting that he was '100%' scared before participating but was ultimately happy that he did.

Gurfateh shared a carousel of pictures from the protest. The first picture showed a sea of protestors gathered under lush green trees, with a red placard reading, 'Long Live the Resistance.'

Another black-and-white picture captured a speaker addressing the crowd as hundreds of people listened attentively. A third monochrome image featured Gurfateh walking along with actress Pratibha Ranta. The final picture offered another glimpse of the massive turnout, with protestors holding placards calling for justice.

Alongside the post, Gurfateh wrote, 'First protest! Was I scared? 100%. People around me told me not to go (obviously they were concerned)... some social media hate that followed and the 50 followers I lost... inspite of it all I'm glad I went because anyone who thinks its smarter not to indulge is the foolish one here because thats exactly the kind of mentality thats got us here in the first place....”

He added, 'The crowd, the people and the energy felt just right. The younger generation is definitely onto something and we should all be a part of the change. And the GEN Z... Call them lazy, call them whatever... but they got balls!'

Pratibha also shared glimpses from the gathering on her social media account.

One video captured the packed crowd assembled at the protest venue, while another black-and-white image carried the message, 'Ab nahi toh kab! Break the silence. Step out. Speak up.'

On the work front, Gurfateh Pirzada is known for his performances in projects such as 'Guilty', 'Class' and 'Nadaaniyan'.

Talking about Pratibha Ranta, the actress rose to prominence with Kiran Rao's acclaimed film 'Laapataa Ladies'. She has also featured in television shows, including 'Qurbaan Hua'.

–IANS

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