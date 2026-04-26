Gunshots heard at White House Correspondents’ Dinner; Trump evacuated safely

Washington, April 26 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and several senior US officials were evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night after multiple gunshots were reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Secret Service agents and other security personnel rushed into the banquet hall as panic spread among attendees. Guests reportedly took cover under tables while security officers urged people to duck.

Following the incident, Trump shared an update on social media, confirming that the situation had been brought under control and praising the swift response of security agencies. He indicated that the suspect had been apprehended and said any decision regarding the continuation of the event would be made by law enforcement authorities.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Several individuals present at the event said they heard what sounded like five to eight gunshots. The hall, packed with hundreds of journalists, celebrities, and political leaders awaiting the President’s address, was quickly evacuated. National Guard personnel were deployed inside the venue, and attendees were escorted out but not allowed to re-enter. Security remained extremely tight in the surrounding area.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the incident. A law enforcement official said a shooter was involved, though further details were not immediately available.

Among those seated at the head table were Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and several Cabinet members. All key officials were reported safe.

According to CNN, the US President is safe, while another administration official confirmed that Cabinet members were also unharmed.

The dinner marked Trump’s first appearance as president at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association event in Washington, bringing renewed focus to his administration’s often tense relationship with the media.

The gathering included journalists, political figures, celebrities, and international representatives, as well as entertainment segments featuring acts such as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with authorities expected to release more details as they continue to assess the situation.

Jamie Raskin, a Democratic congressman who was attending the dinner, said he did not see a shooter but described the chaos, stating, “I think a Secret Service agent threw me to the ground and on top of some other people and people were screaming and yelling”.

--IANS

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