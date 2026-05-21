May 21, 2026 11:05 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Really happy with five fifties in a row, but a lot of work to do, says Sudharsan

Really happy with five fifties in a row, but a lot of work to do, says B Sai Sudharsan after helping Gujarat Titans post 229/3 against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: IANS

Ahmedabad, May 21 (IANS) Gujarat Titans batter B. Sai Sudharsan said he was delighted to notch up five consecutive fifties in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and be in an exclusive club that has Virender Sehwag, David Warner, and Jos Buttler, but stressed that the team’s focus remained firmly on the bigger challenge ahead.

Sudharsan, now the leading run-getter in IPL 2026, top-scored with a sparkling 84 as GT posted a mammoth 229/4 in their 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"I think it feels really awesome to be in that list, but I think there's still a job to do. We have to win this game, and we have to build through the playoffs as well. So my eyes are on that. I'm very happy and grateful for the God to give this opportunity for me to be there, 5 games for the team. Really happy for that,” said Sudharsan in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Asked about his approach in tight situations, Sudharsan highlighted the importance of partnerships over personal milestones, as he stitched stands of 125 and 82 with Shubman Gill and Buttler, who hit 64 and 57 not out, respectively.

"I think the way Shubhi played today was just unbelievable. And even when Jos came in and gave that start, it was tremendous. Maybe I could have been at my best; I probably could have scored 10‑15 more runs. I think that's in my mind. No, I think we don't see our score and play accordingly.

“I feel we see the partnership, though I was not firing. We were 10 runs per over when the Power-play was over. So I feel I'm not looking at my score or my balls, how much I've scored from those balls, how much Shubhi has scored. I think we play as a partnership and we... I think that's why we take the right chances and play the game deeper."

The left-handed opener also spoke about his camaraderie with Gill off the field. "I think definitely. I have spent a lot of time and have a lot of fun," he added.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

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