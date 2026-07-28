Gujarat: Skill development programmes record around 90 pc placement rate

Ahmedabad, July 28 (IANS) Gujarat's skill development initiatives are helping large numbers of young people secure employment and pursue self-employment, with officials stating that around 90 per cent of trainees completing courses at government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are receiving placement support.

The state's skill development ecosystem has expanded its focus to emerging technologies through the introduction of 11 "New Age" courses across more than 70 government, grant-in-aid and self-financed ITIs.

The programmes offer training in areas including Artificial Intelligence, Drone Technology, Electric Vehicles, Solar Technology, 3D Printing, Mechatronics and the Internet of Things, aligning vocational education with the requirements of modern industries.

Training centres are equipped with modern laboratories, practical learning facilities and industry exposure to help students acquire workplace-ready skills.

In addition to technical training, trainees receive placement assistance through industry partnerships, contributing to high placement rates.

One such beneficiary, Keyur Ranipa of Gandhinagar, who completed training in the Mechanical and Electric Vehicle trade, said the programme allowed him to gain practical knowledge of both two-wheelers and four-wheelers and helped him secure employment.

"My trade here is Mechanical and Electric Vehicle. Here I got the opportunity to learn about two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and I received complete training. Through the ITI, I also got placement and secured a job with Chetak Company, where my salary will be Rs 14,000," Ranipa said.

Another beneficiary, Neeraj Mishra from Gandhinagar, also shared his experience of receiving skill training under the programme. District Skill Development Officer N. V. Desai said placement outcomes at ITI Kubernagar reflected the effectiveness of the training and industry linkage.

"This year, 1,436 trainees will pass out from ITI Kubernagar. Out of them, we have been able to provide placements to 1,238 students who were willing to take up jobs. In this way, our placement rate has been around 90 per cent. The remaining 198 trainees either want to pursue higher studies, start their own businesses, or have other career goals," Desai said.

The Gujarat Skill Development Mission (GSDM) implements several programmes aimed at improving employability and entrepreneurship among young people.

These include the Namo Gujarat Kaushalya and Rozgar Mission (NGKRM), the modernisation of ITIs, SAKSHAM-KVK 2.0 and the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED).

The state also implements Central government schemes through its ITIs and training centres, including the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), providing trainees with access to apprenticeship opportunities, industry exposure and vocational training.

The Gujarat government says the programmes are intended to prepare a skilled workforce for emerging industries while expanding employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people through vocational education and technical training.

--IANS

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