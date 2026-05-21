Gujarat: Surat tribal youth aspire to join Army, Sainik schools shaping their dreams

Ahmedabad, May 21 (IANS) Wadi - a backward belt in Gujarat’s Surat, with predominantly high tribal population, is making headlines because of youths’ popular desire to join the Armed Forces and the Sainik schools coming forward to help them realise their aspirations.

The Sainik school has launched a special drive to encourage the children of tribal community to excel in sports also groom them to serve as future military officers, dedicating their lives in the service of motherland.

The initiative, under the auspices of Gujarat government's tribal department, is providing regular training sessions to military aspirants and dedicated trainers are also being roped in to train them and nurture their skills.

Special emphasis is being given on discipline, sports, and physical education.

The Sainik School, operated by the Gujarat State Tribal Education Society, under the aegis of the Tribal Development Department of the Government of Gujarat, is providing education to children belonging to Scheduled Tribes, covering grades 6 through 12.

Many students enrolled here say that such rigorous routine strengthens their resolve to harbor dreams for becoming Army officers and winning medals at the Olympics.

A student named Divyaben Pangi said, “We undergo one-hour parade session during which we are taught about discipline, as Army parades are inherently disciplined exercises. During the parade, we are trained in everything from basic commands to comprehensive PT drills, flag marching, and flag salutations.

Currently, a total of 372 tribal students are enrolled at this Sainik School, where they are provided with free boarding and lodging facilities in addition to their education.

The State Government is providing an annual grant of ₹80,000 to every student studying at the Sainik School.

Spread across a sprawling 20-acre campus, the school features buildings equipped with modern amenities, smart classrooms, a mess hall, and a sports complex that includes a 400-meter track. Furthermore, the campus houses a library, as well as well-equipped laboratories for Chemistry, Physics, Biology, and Computer Science.

Jaideep Singh Rathore, Sainik School Principal, told newsmen, “The Sainik School currently caters to classes 6 through 12, with a total of 349 students, residing in the hostel while pursuing their studies. The State Government has constructed this 20-acre school campus—complete with modern sports grounds—at an estimated cost of approximately ₹50 crore.”

Also, various activities are being organised here to foster the physical and mental development of the school's students.

Retired Army officers are also invited to provide specialised training to students to prepare them for entry into the Armed Forces.

Sham Singh Vasava, a retired Subedar from the Army, said, “We provide them with physical training here to ensure that these tribal children get a fair opportunity to join the defence services.”

--IANS

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