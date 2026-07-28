Gujarat: Devyaniba Zala qualifies for 400 m race in Asian Games, family ecstatic

Rajkot, July 28 (IANS) After the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games 2026, the Asian Games 2026 will commence in the Japanese city of Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

Devyaniba Zala from Rajkot has scripted history by qualifying for the 400-meter race in the 2026 Asian Games.

She is the only female athlete from Gujarat participating in this event, making her achievement historic.

Hailing from Rajkot, Devyaniba not only won a bronze medal in the 400-meter race at the National Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar, clocking a time of 53.26 seconds, but also secured a spot in the 2026 Asian Games as the sole female athlete from the state.

A student at Saurashtra University, Devyaniba is overjoyed with this success and aspires to qualify for the Olympic Games in the future.

She credits her success to years of hard work, rigorous training, and discipline imbibed by her parents and tutors. The trust and support of her family also played a pivotal role in boosting her morale.

Devyaniba’s father, Mahendra Singh Zala, told IANS that ever since she started running on the track, success has followed her.

He recalled that she had previously qualified for the World University Games and had brought glory to Gujarat and Saurashtra by winning a silver medal in the women’s 400-meter race at the World Athletics Continental Tour.

Harish Raba, Sports Officer at Saurashtra University, Rajkot, said Devyaniba has become a source of inspiration for athletes across the state.

“We are now looking forward to her performance at the 2026 Asian Games. Thanks to state-of-the-art training, modern sports infrastructure, and pro-sports policies implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, athletes from the state are making their mark not only at the national level but also internationally, bringing glory to Gujarat on the global stage,” he said.

--IANS

mr/dan