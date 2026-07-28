Gujarat: Navsari's digital grievance system resolves 85 pc of civic complaints

Navsari, July 28 (IANS) More than 4,000 civic complaints have been registered through the Navsari Municipal Corporation's Comprehensive Complaint Redressal System (CCRS) since its launch as a pilot project in January this year, with 85 per cent of grievances being resolved within 48 hours, according to the civic body.

The online grievance redressal platform was introduced to allow residents to register complaints related to damaged roads, sanitation, drinking water supply, streetlights, tree pruning, waterlogging and drainage through a single digital system.

The platform allows online registration, monitoring and disposal of complaints, eliminating the need for citizens to visit municipal offices to report civic issues.

According to the Municipal Corporation, a dedicated mobile response team is deployed immediately after a complaint is registered, reducing response time and allowing most complaints to be addressed on the same day.

Navsari Municipal Commissioner Dev Chaudhary said the civic body had established a robust system with defined service-level timelines for resolving complaints.

"We have developed a robust system under which we resolve every complaint registered within the SLA period within 48 hours. Out of more than 4,000 complaints received this year, we have resolved 85 per cent within 48 hours," Chaudhary said.

The CCRS was developed under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as part of efforts to make Navsari cleaner, more citizen-centric and better equipped with civic services.

The Municipal Corporation said the system is built on modern technology and an administrative framework designed to make grievance handling more transparent and efficient.

Residents said the platform has made it easier to report civic problems and receive timely action.

"If you have any kind of complaint, whether it is a water leakage, drainage system problem, lighting issue or a pothole on the road, you simply upload a photograph and send it through this app. The Municipal Corporation resolves it within 48 hours," said Ashok Rathod, a resident of Navsari.

Another resident, Antariksh Parmar, said the application had simplified the complaint process.

"The application launched by the Navsari Municipality is very good and commendable. Through this application introduced by the Navsari Municipality, we receive the resolution to our complaint within 48 hours," Parmar said.

The Municipal Corporation said the digital platform allows residents to officially register complaints from their homes while helping officials to track and monitor their resolution.

It added that the CCRS has emerged as a model that could be adopted by other municipal corporations across Gujarat for technology-based civic grievance redressal.

--IANS

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