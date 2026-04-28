April 28, 2026 8:21 PM हिंदी

Gujarat: How Surat’s Ukai Dam has powered farmers’ lives over the decades​

Gujarat: How Surat’s Ukai Dam has powered farmers’ lives over the decades​ (Photo: IANS)

Surat, April 28 (IANS) The Ukai Dam, popularly known as the “lifeline of South Gujarat”, has been making a significant contribution to the state's development and prosperity for the past five decades.

The water reservoir has provided irrigation to 331,000 hectares of land, transforming the region into a lush green landscape.​

The Ukai Dam, also known as 'Vallabh Sagar', remains an unparalleled example of engineering prowess and covers agricultural land spread across several districts, including Surat, Tapi, Navsari, and Valsad.​

The dam, spanning 4,900 meters and 345 feet in height, boasts a water storage capacity of 7,414 million cubic meters and has been a blessing for the farming community.​

A couple of farmers, sharing their experience, said that the water reservoir remained their constant source of irrigation even during droughts.​

Farmer Chandubhai Gamit stated, "We are engaged in farming. The Ukai Dam is like a blessing for us. Even during the month of June, we are able to carry out our farming activities, thanks to the Ukai Dam."​

Possessing the capacity to supply drinking water to the entirety of South Gujarat for nine years, this dam today not only quenches the thirst of millions of people and irrigates millions of hectares of land but also makes a significant contribution to the prosperity and well-being of Gujarat by fostering industrial and economic development across the entire region.​

The Ukai reservoir has also proven to be a 'power bank,' illuminating South Gujarat. Hydro-power units with a combined capacity of 305 megawatts are currently operational at the Ukai Dam. Over the last seven years, these units have generated approximately 3,000 million units of electricity, valued at around ₹1,000 crore.​

S.V. Jagirdar, the Executive Engineer of the Ukai Dam, remarked, "Ukai Dam possesses an electricity generation capacity of 305 megawatts." Over the past seven years, more than 3,000 million units of electricity have been generated, valued at ₹1,000 crore, and the water from this source is supplied to five districts of South Gujarat.​

Constructed across the Tapi River in Surat, the Ukai Dam serves as the lifeline of South Gujarat. Established in 1972, this dam has played a pivotal role in fostering Gujarat's development and prosperity for the past 54 years.​

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Women's power on spotlight in Kashi; UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Oppn faces visible anger among 'half the population'

Women's power on spotlight in Kashi; UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Oppn faces visible anger among 'half the population'

Civilians must be protected, perpetrators held accountable: UN expert slams Pakistan's strikes on Afghanistan

Civilians must be protected, perpetrators held accountable: UN expert slams Pakistan's strikes on Afghanistan

John Stones confirms his exit from Manchester City at the end of season. Photo credit: Man City/X

'I lived all my dreams': John Stones confirms Man City exit at end of season

Indian table tennis team builds up for centenary World Championships with SAI-backed overseas camp. Photo credit:

Indian TT team builds up for centenary World Championships with SAI-backed overseas camp

UAE exits OPEC, OPEC+ in big jolt to oil cartel

UAE exits OPEC, OPEC+ in big jolt to oil cartel

Rajnath Singh discusses defence cooperation with counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan

Rajnath Singh discusses defence cooperation with counterparts from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan

UNGA President Annalena Baerbock lauds India's role at UN

UNGA President Annalena Baerbock lauds India's role at UN

Digital arrest fraud: Over 9,400 WhatsApp accounts blocked, Centre tells SC

Digital arrest fraud: Over 9,400 WhatsApp accounts blocked, Centre tells SC

Unbeaten Punjab Kings asked to bat against Rajasthan Royals n 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

IPL 2026: Unbeaten PBKS asked to bat against Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh

Ecuador Foreign Minister to begin key Delhi visit on Wednesday (File Image)

Ecuador Foreign Minister to begin key Delhi visit on Wednesday