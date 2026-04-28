Gujarat: How Surat’s Ukai Dam has powered farmers’ lives over the decades​

Surat, April 28 (IANS) The Ukai Dam, popularly known as the “lifeline of South Gujarat”, has been making a significant contribution to the state's development and prosperity for the past five decades.

The water reservoir has provided irrigation to 331,000 hectares of land, transforming the region into a lush green landscape.​

The Ukai Dam, also known as 'Vallabh Sagar', remains an unparalleled example of engineering prowess and covers agricultural land spread across several districts, including Surat, Tapi, Navsari, and Valsad.​

The dam, spanning 4,900 meters and 345 feet in height, boasts a water storage capacity of 7,414 million cubic meters and has been a blessing for the farming community.​

A couple of farmers, sharing their experience, said that the water reservoir remained their constant source of irrigation even during droughts.​

Farmer Chandubhai Gamit stated, "We are engaged in farming. The Ukai Dam is like a blessing for us. Even during the month of June, we are able to carry out our farming activities, thanks to the Ukai Dam."​

Possessing the capacity to supply drinking water to the entirety of South Gujarat for nine years, this dam today not only quenches the thirst of millions of people and irrigates millions of hectares of land but also makes a significant contribution to the prosperity and well-being of Gujarat by fostering industrial and economic development across the entire region.​

The Ukai reservoir has also proven to be a 'power bank,' illuminating South Gujarat. Hydro-power units with a combined capacity of 305 megawatts are currently operational at the Ukai Dam. Over the last seven years, these units have generated approximately 3,000 million units of electricity, valued at around ₹1,000 crore.​

S.V. Jagirdar, the Executive Engineer of the Ukai Dam, remarked, "Ukai Dam possesses an electricity generation capacity of 305 megawatts." Over the past seven years, more than 3,000 million units of electricity have been generated, valued at ₹1,000 crore, and the water from this source is supplied to five districts of South Gujarat.​

Constructed across the Tapi River in Surat, the Ukai Dam serves as the lifeline of South Gujarat. Established in 1972, this dam has played a pivotal role in fostering Gujarat's development and prosperity for the past 54 years.​

--IANS

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