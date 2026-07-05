Gujarat hospital removes 79 kg of waste, launches maintenance drive under cleanliness campaign

Ahmedabad, July 5 (IANS) Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital has removed 79 kg of solid waste, begun the scrapping process for 159 unusable medical equipment items and undertaken extensive maintenance works, including servicing 508 fire extinguishers, as part of the state government's 'Namo Swachhta Abhiyan' aimed at improving cleanliness and patient safety.

The campaign, being implemented across Gujarat by the state government, has focused on reducing hospital-acquired (nosocomial) infections through intensive cleaning, disinfection and infrastructure maintenance at the micro level.

According to the hospital administration, around 79 kg of solid waste has been cleared from various departments, while the process of scrapping 159 unusable medical equipment items and 1,365 condemned articles has been initiated in accordance with prescribed procedures.

Resident Medical Officer Dr Hemangini Patel said the hospital was carrying out cleaning, disinfection, and the removal of unnecessary materials on a war footing to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections.

"Continuous monitoring is being maintained throughout the hospital to create a safe and clean environment for patients," she said.

The drive has covered indoor and outdoor areas, the hospital compound and toilets. Alongside the cleanliness exercise, the hospital has completed the refilling or installation of 508 fire extinguishers.

Maintenance work has also been carried out across essential facilities. Of the 319 water taps inspected, 56 were repaired or replaced. In the electrical system, 63 bulbs and 22 ceiling fans were repaired to improve facilities for patients and their attendants.

Of the hospital's 575 furniture, medical and IT equipment items, 103 have been repaired and restored for use.

Dr Patel said the phased replacement of around 300 old bedsheets, pillow covers and mattresses had also begun.

She added that all medical and paramedical staff had received special training on the scientific disposal of biomedical waste using the prescribed colour-coded segregation system.

She said regular cleaning of floors, walls, windows, glass panels and ceiling fans was being carried out across the hospital, while civil repair works, including repairs to toilets, bathrooms and broken tiles, were also being undertaken.

"Cleanliness is not a one-day campaign but a continuous year-round process, and the administration is fully committed to reducing the incidence of hospital-acquired infections," Dr Patel said.

Relatives of patients undergoing treatment at the hospital also shared their experiences during the campaign.

Prakashkumar Meniya from Sanand said doctors, sanitation workers and other staff had provided prompt and cooperative service.

He also appealed to visitors to help maintain cleanliness within the hospital premises.

Ami Patel from Bodakdev said her perception of government hospitals had changed after visiting Sola Civil Hospital.

"The misconception that government hospitals are unhygienic has been completely dispelled after visiting Sola Civil Hospital. Continuous cleaning, clean drinking water and an organised environment make the hospital feel no less than a corporate hospital," she said.

Ramila Makwana, a sanitation worker who has been serving at the hospital since the COVID-19 pandemic, said sensitive equipment such as patients' beds, lockers, ventilators and monitors were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every day.

"Patients' bedsheets are also changed twice a day whenever required," she said.

The hospital administration said the exercise forms part of its ongoing efforts to improve hygiene standards, strengthen infection control measures and maintain healthcare infrastructure while ensuring a cleaner and safer environment for patients and visitors.

--IANS

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