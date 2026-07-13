July 13, 2026 11:03 PM हिंदी

Gujarat: HM Amit Shah inaugurates new vegetable sub-yard at Dahegam APMC

Gujarat: HM Amit Shah inaugurates new vegetable sub-yard at Dahegam APMC (Photo: IANS)

Gandhinagar, July 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed vegetable sub-yard of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Dahegam in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, marking a step towards strengthening agricultural marketing infrastructure in the region.

The inauguration formed part of the 'Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations of the Dahegam APMC and was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Dahegam APMC Chairman Sumeru Amin, cooperative representatives, APMC members and other dignitaries.

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the new advanced vegetable sub-yard has been developed to improve agricultural marketing facilities and support farmers by providing better infrastructure for the sale of vegetables and other produce.

During the programme, Shah also participated in activities organised as part of the event, including the release of the APMC's Amrit Mahotsav commemorative publication and interactions with members of the Dahegam APMC Board.

He also planted a sapling under the Centre's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Describing the inauguration as an important milestone for the cooperative sector and agriculture, Sanghavi said: "Prosperity through Cooperation and a Noble Resolve for Farmers' Welfare."

He added, "The newly constructed state-of-the-art Vegetable Sub-Yard of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Dahegam, was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah."

The event was also organised in line with the Centre's emphasis on strengthening the cooperative sector under the vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation), which focuses on modernising agricultural marketing, improving farmers' access to market infrastructure and supporting rural economic development through cooperative institutions.

Agricultural Produce Market Committees serve as regulated marketplaces where farmers sell their produce through an organised system intended to ensure transparent trading and fair price discovery.

--IANS

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