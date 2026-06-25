Gujarat expands statewide nursery network to drive large-scale afforestation push

Gandhinagar, June 25 (IANS) Gujarat has expanded its nursery-based plantation programme under its "Green Gujarat" initiative, with the Forest Department scaling up the production and planting of tall seedlings across the state to improve survival rates and increase green cover.

Under the scheme, Rs 50 crore has been allocated to social forestry nurseries across Gujarat to produce high-quality planting material.

The initiative focuses on developing local species using the 'Tall Seedling' method, under which saplings are grown to a height of around six to eight feet before being distributed for plantation.

Officials say the approach is aimed at improving survival rates and ensuring stronger growth after transplantation.

Farmers have reported practical benefits from the government nurseries, particularly in terms of cost and post-plantation support.

Raju Patel, a farmer, said government nurseries offer an economical alternative to private sources.

"If plants are taken from private nurseries, they are expensive, whereas here they are available at a lower cost. Also, if any guidance is required later, that is also provided," he added.

Another farmer, Tulsidas Patel, who visited the Rajbhavan nursery to collect Phalsa plants, said he had earlier sourced plants from the same nursery that are now yielding results.

"Four years ago also I had taken falsa plants from here, which are now bearing fruit and generating good income. It does not require much effort and gives good production," he added.

According to the Forest Department, the plantation drive is being implemented across various stakeholder groups, including farmers, rural women, tribal communities, self-help groups and general citizens, as part of a broader effort to expand participation in afforestation activities.

State Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the current phase of the programme is being implemented at a huge scale.

"The Forest Department has brought a new scheme this year to make 'Green Gujarat'. Under this scheme, nearly one crore plants prepared in nurseries are being planted, with heights of 8 to 12 feet. The survival rate of these plants is 80 to 90 per cent. Earlier also such experiments were conducted, but this time it is being implemented on a large scale, which will increase the green cover of the state," he added.

Officials said that 423 nurseries across the state are involved in developing planting material under the programme.

The annual target is to raise around one crore plants, with a focus on improving quality and survival outcomes rather than only increasing numbers.

The initiative is part of the state's broader social forestry efforts aimed at expanding tree cover beyond traditional forest areas and promoting plantation activity in rural and semi-urban regions.

Alongside environmental objectives, authorities also expect the programme to generate local-level employment linked to nursery management, plantation and maintenance activities.

--IANS

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