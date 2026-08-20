Gujarat emerges as wellness tourism hub, Ayurveda and naturopathy give impetus to health tourism

Gandhinagar, Aug 20 (IANS) Gujarat, being the leading state in Industries and manufacturing, is also fast emerging as a global hub for Ayurveda, Panchakarma, naturopathy, and wellness -- thereby brightening its prospects as the centre for health tourism.

Today, the state boasts of numerous natural wellness centres, where tourists from across the country and abroad are finding multiple ways of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Multiple wellness centres are mushrooming in the coastal regions, with congenial business environment and adequate assistance from the state government -- with many of them also disseminating the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi at the same time.

Navjivan Nature Cure Centre, spread over 40 hectares near Punadi Patiya village in Kutch region, is based on Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of 'Nature Cure'.

Here, a wide range of ailments are treated using methods ranging from Ayurvedic and herbal therapies to Panchakarma, acupuncture, meditation, and yoga.

Gavani Shah of the Navjivan Nature Cure Centre said, "Patients receive Ayurvedic physiotherapy treatments tailored to their specific needs. A daily schedule is created for them—covering everything from what to eat and drink upon waking up to the specific yoga exercises and treatments required. Comprehensive care is provided, addressing everything from their health to their diet."

'Vedgarbh Vihar Wellness Resort and Eco Village', located in the Lakhvada area of ​​Jamnagar spans an area of two acres and is dedicated to Ayurvedic education and research. Based on the 'Lok Ayurveda' model, this wellness centre promotes ancient concepts of preventive and promotive health that date back 5,000 years.

Pooja Der, a visitor from Jamnagar, shared her experience, "I faced complications during my pregnancy. I was also anxious about my baby's health, upbringing, and future well-being. I sought treatment at the Vedgarbh Vihar Wellness Centre. Today, my child is healthy, and I had a normal delivery."

Hitesh Jani, founder of Vedgarbha Vihar Wellness Resort, said, "I opened a wellness resort named Vedgarbha Vihar—meaning 'Rest and Regenerate' through Garbh Sanskar (prenatal care). Our aim is to ensure the unborn child becomes beautiful, radiant, intelligent, and possesses a high IQ."

"We can achieve this beforehand; in the past, too, we used to give birth to such exceptional children. We have revived a tradition that dates back thousands of years," he added.

In today's fast-paced world, as the people are constantly racing against team in all spheres, mental peace and emotional balance remains a far-fetched dream. It is this void that these wellness centres seek to fill and compensate for the cut-throat practices, with calm and serene environment.

The Gujarat government has been making conscious effort to develop and strengthen the health-tourism infrastructure by promoting Panchakarma, Ayurveda, and Naturopathy.

--IANS

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