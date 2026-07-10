Gujarat bags national award for excellence in horticulture

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Gujarat has been conferred the 'Agriculture Leadership Award 2026' for its performance in the horticulture sector at the 17th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi, marking the state's latest national recognition for its agricultural initiatives.

The award was presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde. Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani accepted the award on behalf of the state government.

The Agriculture Leadership Awards were instituted in 2008 by the Agriculture Today Group following the advice of renowned agricultural scientist Dr M. S. Swaminathan.

The organisation, established in 1998, says it was created to promote dialogue among policymakers, agricultural scientists and farmers.

According to the organisers, the awards are evaluated by a jury headed by former Chief Justice of India Justice P. Sathasivam.

Speaking after receiving the award, Vaghani said Gujarat had earned the recognition because of its work and innovations in the horticulture sector.

"This honour is not only for the government but also for the lakhs of hardworking farmers of Gujarat and the team of the Agriculture Department," he said.

He dedicated the award to the state's farmers and congratulated those associated with the horticulture sector and the agriculture department.

Vaghani noted that Gujarat had previously received the Agriculture Leadership Award as the "Best Agriculture State" in 2009 and 2014 under the leadership of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

"Initiatives introduced during that period, including Krishi Mahotsav, Soil Health Cards and drip irrigation, helped Gujarat record an agricultural growth rate of 9.9 per cent during the 'Tenth Five-Year Plan'," he said.

He added that Gujarat was again recognised as the "Best Agriculture State" in 2018 and received an Agriculture Leadership Award in 2019 for its performance in the animal husbandry sector.

The latest recognition marks the state's first Agriculture Leadership Award for horticulture in seven years.

According to the officials, senior dignitaries attending the ceremony, including Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and former Chief Justice of India Justice P. Sathasivam, praised Gujarat's agricultural policies and congratulated the state government and its farmers on receiving the award.

--IANS

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