'Great chance to build strong culture of competitive football at SC Delhi': Coach Tchorz

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) SC Delhi head coach Tchorz Tomasz feels that his second season with the club gives him the opportunity to build a strong culture of competitive football within the team.

Tchorz has served in different roles in Indian football across the three teams. Having been with Kolkata, Kerala and now Delhi, he has served in roles such as assistant coach, club adviser, academy and reserve-team builder, and first-team head coach.

"I have been working in India for, I think, my eighth season, so it has definitely been a long time. I have worked in three places: Kolkata, Kerala and now Delhi. I would say I have experienced all the crucial roles. Every moment, every club and every role was a little different, and I learned a lot from each of them," said Tchorz.

He also opened up about his mindset to train the players when he came to India, and he adapted things as per local talent. "When I came to India, or even before that, I had already established in my mind how I wanted to play football, what my training methodology would be, and how the training process should be carried out. I was adapting things rather than completely reshaping myself here," he explained.

He is now with Delhi, having followed SC Delhi since last year. He wants to make SC Delhi a club with which people can identify with.

"We are still in the process of building a strong culture here. Delhi is a unique city, with people from different parts of the country coming together, including within our team and among our supporters. I see that as an opportunity to bring everyone together through the club and create a shared sense of belonging, where SC Delhi becomes something they can truly identify with.

"There is a great opportunity to develop a strong culture of competitive football at SC Delhi, both on the pitch and in the structures surrounding the game. I have been focused on identifying ways to maximise the potential of the club and create an environment where we can continue to grow," he added.

--IANS

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