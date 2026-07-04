Govt working on 15 pc isobutanol blending in diesel to cut oil imports: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the government is working on introducing up to 15 per cent isobutanol blending in diesel, describing the biofuel as a potential alternative to conventional diesel that could help reduce India's dependence on crude oil imports.

Speaking during the launch of India's first flex-fuel passenger vehicle by Maruti Suzuki India Limited on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 4, in the presence of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Gadkari said ethanol cannot be blended directly with diesel and the government is therefore developing isobutanol from ethanol.

"Isobutanol can be an alternative to diesel. We are also working on allowing 15 per cent isobutanol blending in diesel," the minister said.

Gadkari said testing of isobutanol has already begun for construction and agricultural equipment, while successful trials have demonstrated the fuel's viability.

"I have launched two generator sets running 100 per cent on ethanol and isobutanol. This proves engines can be developed to operate on these fuels," he has said.

Moreover, the minister has said the proposed diesel blending programme forms part of the government's broader strategy to promote alternative fuels, reduce fossil fuel imports and move towards energy self-reliance.

Besides isobutanol, the government's focus on ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), bio-CNG, methanol, biodiesel, LNG, hydrogen and electric mobility was also highlighted by the minister as part of India's clean energy transition.

He said that despite rapid progress in alternative fuels, India still imports large quantities of fossil fuels, making it imperative to diversify the country's energy basket.

Gadkari had urged automobile manufacturers to accelerate the development of flex-fuel technologies and explore the conversion of existing Euro-VI vehicles into flex-fuel-compatible models through authorised service centres.

--IANS

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