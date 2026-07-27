July 27, 2026 5:33 PM हिंदी

'Govt trying to pacify public anger': Congress's Manish Tewari calls anti-paper leak Bill 'band-aid solution'

'Govt trying to pacify public anger': Cong MP calls anti-paper leak Bill 'band-aid solution'

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday called the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, a "band-aid solution" introduced by the government as a means to "pacify the public anger" over the paper leaks and other exam-related irregularities.

His reaction came as the House was adjourned for the third time on Monday as the Opposition continued to shout slogans following the introduction of the Bill.

According to the Congress MP, the Bill lacks any significant amendments. If the Centre truly cared about the issue, it would have presented a comprehensive piece of legislation to address the challenges facing the nation's education system, he added.

Speaking to reporters, Tewari said: "It is nothing more than a band-aid solution. If the government were sensitive or serious, it would have brought a draft that comprehensively addressed the challenges facing India's education system and introduced a detailed piece of legislation."

"This has been brought only to pacify public anger, especially because the youth are deeply agitated. After the police action, this Bill has been introduced to calm their anger. There is nothing substantial in this Bill," he added.

The Opposition MPs are demanding an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action on July 20 against the NEET protesters. However, the government has accused the Congress and its allies of avoiding a constructive debate on the anti-paper leak Bill and diverting the issue.

This Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

The move follows the Union Cabinet's approval of the bill and related provisions, designed to establish fast-track courts and provide harsher punishment in cases involving paper leaks and examination fraud.

--IANS

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