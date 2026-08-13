Govt to develop multilingual AI for citizen-centric governance, public service delivery

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) India is working on advancing multilingual, voice-first AI solutions for inclusive governance and citizen-centric public service delivery, according to an official statement.

Towards this goal, the Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) and NITI Aayog have signed a statement of intent (SoI) to collaborate for developing multilingual, voice-first AI solutions through the BHASHINI for Seva/Sanchalan initiative.

According to IT Ministry, this move aims to leverage BHASHINI's multilingual AI ecosystem to enable more inclusive and accessible governance by integrating AI-powered language technologies across NITI Aayog's digital platforms and services.

The partnership will facilitate access to government information and services in citizens' preferred Indian languages, strengthen communication between government and citizens, and promote multilingual operations across public service delivery, said the statement.

Notably, the partnership will facilitate multilingual access to NITI Aayog services through BHASHINI's language translation APIs and reference applications, support the development and continuous improvement of translation models, and enable the integration of language technologies into digital platforms, document management systems and communication workflows.

The collaboration also builds on NITI TARA (Toolkit for Analysis, Review and Action), which is transforming data into action at the grassroots.

With 200+ capacity-building sessions conducted across the country, NITI TARA has empowered over 4,000 officials from districts and blocks to leverage data-driven insights for evidence-based decision-making.

A key component of this ecosystem is SMRITI (System for Meeting Recording, Information and Transcription Interface), developed in collaboration with BHASHINI.

By automating meeting minutes and enabling multilingual translation, SMRITI is enhancing operational efficiency while making governance more inclusive at the last mile.

The collaboration will also support the development of reference applications and voice bots for specific NITI Aayog sectors and strengthen language technology for specialised terminology and sector-specific requirements.

Through BHASHINI Sahayogi, the partnership will leverage BhashaDaan for the collection, curation and dissemination of linguistic data, with NITI Aayog officials and citizens encouraged to contribute text, audio and video samples.

—IANS

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