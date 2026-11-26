Dublin, Nov 26 (IANS) Ireland Men’s cricket team will undertake their first-ever tour of Pakistan in January 2027, with Cricket Ireland announcing a six-match 50-over series as part of the team’s preparations for the ICC World Cup 2027 Qualifiers scheduled to be held in February.

The tour, which will run from January 13 to 24, will see Ireland play three 50-over matches against Pakistan A, known as the Shaheens, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the Pakistan senior men’s team. All six matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Irish squad will arrive in Pakistan on January 9, ahead of the series, which will provide the team with valuable match practice before the crucial World Cup Qualifiers in South Africa and Namibia.

The tour marks a historic occasion for Ireland Men’s cricket, although it will not be the first visit by an Irish cricket team to Pakistan. Ireland Women toured the country in 2022 and famously won the T20I series during that trip.

Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, said the additional six matches would be important in helping the One-Day squad prepare for the qualifying tournament.

“This is an extremely important tour for our One-Day squad as they prepare for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in February. Following the nine games played in the second half of 2026, a further six 50-over matches against quality opponents will support the players' readiness for the qualifier taking place in South Africa and Namibia,” West said.

“While we originally planned a multi-format series, both Boards have agreed that their respective squads would benefit most from playing 50-over cricket given our upcoming participation in the World Cup Qualifier and Pakistan preparing for the World Cup itself later in 2027,” he added.

West also expressed hope that the historic visit would be the first of several tours between the two countries in the coming years, highlighting their longstanding relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Over the years, we have enjoyed a close relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board and their players, and we look forward to this historic first tour – the first of many in the coming years, we hope,” he said.

Ireland and Pakistan have faced each other seven times in men’s ODIs, with Pakistan winning five matches, Ireland securing one victory and one game ending in a tie.

Ireland’s only win came during the 2007 World Cup, when they stunned Pakistan and knocked them out of the tournament.

--IANS

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