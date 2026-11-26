New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met his Mauritius counterpart Dhananjay Ritish Ramful on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers' Meeting here on Thursday, where both sides reviewed key areas of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

EAM Jaishankar expressed India's commitment to support the development priorities of Mauritius under India's Vision Mahasagar and Neighbourhood First policy.

"A great pleasure to meet FM Dhananjay Ritish Ramful of Mauritius on the sidelines of the IORA Council of Ministers meeting. Reviewed key areas of our bilateral relationship, including progress under the Special Economic Package", Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership and supporting Mauritius’ development priorities under India’s VisionMAHASAGAR and NeighbourhoodFirst policy," he added.

Earlier in the day, Ramful arrived in New Delhi to attend the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the IORA.

Extending a warm welcome to the visiting minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on X stated, "Strengthening our enduring partnership with a close friend and valued partner in the Indian Ocean. H.E. Mr. Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Cooperation of Mauritius, arrives in India for the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting."

India will host the 25th COM meeting of the IORA on Friday to discuss future policy direction for the Association with an emphasis on reviewing regional cooperation frameworks and identifying new areas of collaboration.

The theme for India's IORA chairmanship 2025-2027 is "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region".

This high-level gathering of Ministers and Senior Officials from across the 23 Member States and 12 Dialogue Partners comes at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement released by the MEA.

"The New Delhi Meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region) driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order," the MEA stated.

The 23 Member States of IORA are: India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the UAE, and Yemen.

The 12 Dialogue Partners of IORA are: China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

The COM is the highest decision-making body of the Association and includes the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of IORA Member States. The COM provides the overall policy and strategic direction of IORA, and its key responsibilities include formulating policies, reviewing progress in cooperation among member states, and identifying and deciding on new areas of collaboration to further advance the objectives of the Association, according to the official statement.

--IANS

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