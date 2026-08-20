August 20, 2026 10:53 PM हिंदी

Govt empowering farmers, food manufacturers to expand global presence: Piyush Goyal

Govt empowering farmers, food manufacturers to expand global presence: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that new avenues are being created for Indian farmers and processed food manufacturers to expand presence in the Singapore market and further to the whole ASEAN region and Australian market.

Goyal met Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, Singapore, and other dignitaries at the APEDA-FairPrice roadshow-cum-instore promotion being organised for expansion of exports of diverse range of India’s agricultural & processed food products.

“Organic products, fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen fruits and vegetables, dairy products, cashew, rice, millet-based products, and products sourced from different regions of India are being promoted through this engagement,” the minister posted on X.

He also held a meeting with Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO, Global Finance and Technology Network, a global advisory and investment firm based in Singapore.

They discussed opportunities to deepen India-Singapore cooperation in financial innovation, technology, and emerging areas of the digital economy.

“We also exchanged views on how India's dynamic financial ecosystem and Singapore's global financial and technology network offer significant opportunities for greater collaboration,” said Goyal.

The minister also met Cindy Lim, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure, in Singapore.

“We discussed opportunities for greater collaboration in infrastructure and sustainable development, building on the strong economic partnership between India and Singapore. India remains committed to enabling investments and partnerships that support resilient infrastructure and sustainable growth,” Goyal highlighted.

Goyal earlier joined Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, in engaging “with our Singaporean counterparts at the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable”.

“We discussed deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) across advanced manufacturing, fintech, digitalisation, healthcare, and sustainability,” the Commerce Minister informed.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Indian women’s team holds England to a draw, stays in race to semis spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey World Cup: Indian women’s team holds England to a draw, stays in race to semis spot

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty keep India's medal hopes alive as PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty crash out of the BWF World Championship 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: Treesa-Gayatri, Satwik-Chirag keep India's medal hopes alive as Sindhu, Ayush crash out (round-up)

PM Modi congratulates Hakainde Hichilema on being re-elected as Zambia President

PM Modi congratulates Hakainde Hichilema on being re-elected as Zambia President

Govt empowering farmers, food manufacturers to expand global presence: Piyush Goyal

Govt empowering farmers, food manufacturers to expand global presence: Piyush Goyal

Gujarat emerges as wellness tourism hub, Ayurveda and naturopathy give impetus to health tourism

Gujarat emerges as wellness tourism hub, Ayurveda and naturopathy give impetus to health tourism

From struggle to shelter: Motihari beneficiaries celebrate new PMAY houses

From struggle to shelter: Motihari beneficiaries celebrate new PMAY houses

PM Modi outlines opportunities for Japan to partner Indian companies, start-ups in defence sector

PM Modi outlines opportunities for Japan to partner Indian companies, start-ups in defence sector

Anivesh Choudhary's last-over heroics lead Noida Kings to thrilling win over Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo credit: UPT20 League

UP T20 League: Choudhary's last-over heroics lead Kings to thrilling win over Lions

MP High Court orders NTCA to furnish funding details on tiger conservation for past 10 years

MP High Court orders NTCA to furnish funding details on tiger conservation for past 10 years

Bihar: Sheikhpura vendor turns employer, credits his success to PMFME scheme

Bihar: Sheikhpura vendor turns employer, credits his success to PMFME scheme