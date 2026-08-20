Govt empowering farmers, food manufacturers to expand global presence: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that new avenues are being created for Indian farmers and processed food manufacturers to expand presence in the Singapore market and further to the whole ASEAN region and Australian market.

Goyal met Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, Singapore, and other dignitaries at the APEDA-FairPrice roadshow-cum-instore promotion being organised for expansion of exports of diverse range of India’s agricultural & processed food products.

“Organic products, fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen fruits and vegetables, dairy products, cashew, rice, millet-based products, and products sourced from different regions of India are being promoted through this engagement,” the minister posted on X.

He also held a meeting with Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO, Global Finance and Technology Network, a global advisory and investment firm based in Singapore.

They discussed opportunities to deepen India-Singapore cooperation in financial innovation, technology, and emerging areas of the digital economy.

“We also exchanged views on how India's dynamic financial ecosystem and Singapore's global financial and technology network offer significant opportunities for greater collaboration,” said Goyal.

The minister also met Cindy Lim, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure, in Singapore.

“We discussed opportunities for greater collaboration in infrastructure and sustainable development, building on the strong economic partnership between India and Singapore. India remains committed to enabling investments and partnerships that support resilient infrastructure and sustainable growth,” Goyal highlighted.

Goyal earlier joined Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, in engaging “with our Singaporean counterparts at the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable”.

“We discussed deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) across advanced manufacturing, fintech, digitalisation, healthcare, and sustainability,” the Commerce Minister informed.

—IANS

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