Govinda's family Krushna Abhishek, Tina Ahuja, Yashvardhan celebrate Rakhi with Sunita Ahuja, actor gives it a miss

Mumbai, August 31 (IANS) Actress and Bollywood superstar Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja gave a glimpse into her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brothers Yashvardhan Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek.

She shared a series of pictures and videos featuring her family which also featured her sister and actress Arti Singh and mother Sunita Ahuja.

Tina was seen celebrating the festival with her brother Yashvardhan Ahuja and cousin, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, while their mother Sunita Ahuja also joined the family celebrations.

Sharing a picture from the festivities, Tina captioned the post: “Hamari Wali Rakhi Celebrations! #latergram #rakhi.”

In the pictures, Tina can be seen dressed in a yellow traditional outfit as she posed with Yashvardhan, who was dressed in a red outfit. Sunita was seen in a white ensemble. The family members smiled for the camera as they marked the occasion together.

Tina also shared other videos from the celebrations, where she was seen tying rakhi to her Yashvardhan. She was also seen celebrating the festival with her cousins Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh.

The family gathering comes at a time when Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship has been under intense public scrutiny. The couple’s marital equation has been the subject of speculation in the past few weeks following a series of public statements and reports.

The controversy intensified after Sunita spoke publicly about alleged problems in her marriage with Govinda. She had earlier alleged that the actor was involved with another actress. Speculation grew further after Govinda was spotted with his upcoming film’s co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar at the airport despite Sunita's allegations.

Sunita subsequently made headlines after she was seen outside a family court in Mumbai with Yashvardhan. Reports said she had filed a divorce petition in 2024, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. However, the petition was later withdrawn, as per confirmed by Govinda’s manager.

Govinda also responded to the allegations, denying the claims and cautioning Sunita over her public remarks.

Amid the controversy, Krushna Abhishek also went on to maintain that the family’s personal matters should not become public fodder.

Recently, when paparazzi questioned him about Govinda and Sunita’s ongoing marital controversy at Mumbai airport, Krushna asked them not to ask him questions about his maternal uncle and aunt.

–IANS

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