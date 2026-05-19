Google partners with governments, UNICEF for AI education push in India

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) US-based tech giant Google on Tuesday announced a major nationwide push to expand AI literacy, tools and training across India’s education ecosystem, unveiling new partnerships with state governments and UNICEF at the Education World Forum 2026 in London.

The initiative is designed in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to strengthen the use of artificial intelligence in schools and higher education institutions across the country, the company said.

As part of the programme, Google will launch the Google AI Educator Series (GES) in India in collaboration with the governments of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Assam, the Union Territory of Ladakh, and the Punjab School Education Board.

The company stated that the mobile-first training programme will be tailored to the needs of Indian educators and will initially be localised into six languages -- Assamese, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Odia and Punjabi -- with plans for wider expansion.

It aims to help teachers and faculty members learn how to use Google’s AI tools, including Gemini, responsibly to improve classroom learning experiences.

Apart from this, Google announced a three-year global partnership with UNICEF across India, Brazil, Pakistan and Kenya to support innovation in education and improve learning outcomes, particularly in literacy and numeracy.

The collaboration will combine Google’s technology with UNICEF’s education expertise to strengthen teaching systems, train educators and improve access to learning tools.

“AI-powered tools such as Gemini and ReadAlong will be used to support personalised learning, reading fluency and comprehension, while platforms like NotebookLM will be explored for classroom use,” the tech firm said.

It further noted that the programme will also focus on addressing digital divides by improving access to technology and training resources for educators and students.

In addition, UNICEF will publish annual impact reports to evaluate the effectiveness of the initiative and identify scalable solutions across participating countries.

The company said the initiatives build on its broader efforts in India, including AI-enabled education projects and expansion of its AI Opportunity Fund across the Asia-Pacific region.

Google added that it will continue working with governments and education stakeholders to integrate AI responsibly into learning systems and improve educational outcomes.

--IANS

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