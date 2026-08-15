Golf: Scheffler opens three-shot lead; Yellamaraju climbs to ninth as Indian-origin quartet eyes Top-50

Memphis (USA), Aug 15 (IANS) Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju moved into the Top-10 at the halfway stage of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, strengthening his bid to extend his Playoffs campaign, while Aaron Rai and Akshay remained comfortably placed and Sahith Theegala continued to battle around the crucial Top-50 line in the FedExCup standings.

At the top of the leaderboard, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler produced one of the standout rounds of the season, firing a nine-under 61 to establish a three-shot lead at 11-under 129.

Yellamaraju, who began the week 57th in the FedExCup standings, produced a seven-under total of 135 after rounds of 70 and 65 at TPC Southwind. He is ninth on the leaderboard and is projected to move up to 49th in the FedExCup standings, putting him in position to qualify for next week's BMW Championship in St Louis.

The Top-50 cut-off assumes added importance as only those players who remain inside the mark after the opening Playoffs event advance to the BMW Championship. They also earn eligibility for all of next season's $20-million Signature Events.

Aaron Rai is in an even stronger position. After opening with a 72, he fired a six-under 66 to move to tied 27th. Rai is comfortably inside the Top-50 in the FedExCup standings and is assured of making the BMW Championship.

Theegala, backed by Hero, is currently the one under the most pressure among the four. He started the week inside the Top-50 and is tied 45th after rounds of 69 and 72. He is presently 48th in the FedExCup standings and will need a steady weekend to ensure he does not slip outside the qualifying zone.

Bhatia, also supported by Hero, has carded successive rounds of 72 and is tied 45th. Despite not making a move up the leaderboard, his FedExCup position leaves him safely inside the Top-50, and he is expected to advance to the BMW Championship in around 15th place.

Scheffler began his second round six shots behind overnight leader Sungjae Im but quickly erased the deficit, making six birdies in his first seven holes, including five in succession.

He eventually finished with 11 birdies and two bogeys in temperatures touching 100 degrees Fahrenheit, matching the TPC Southwind course record.

A bogey on the eighth briefly interrupted Scheffler's charge, but he recovered with a birdie at the 10th. Another dropped shot came at the par-four 12th after his drive found the water, but he immediately responded with a birdie at the 13th before closing his round in spectacular fashion with three consecutive birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th.

Scheffler also had an impressive day on the greens, recording 13 one-putts. “I was able to get off to a really good start today. Really just a dream start,” Scheffler said after the round.

The 29-year-old American is seeking his second victory of the season and a third FedExCup Playoffs title. He entered the tournament with a 794-point advantage over Matt Fitzpatrick in the FedExCup standings, with Fitzpatrick at three-under after a second-round 67.

Viktor Hovland and Im share second place at eight-under. Hovland carded a 64, while Im followed his opening 66 with another 66. Ludvig Aberg is fourth at seven-under after a 65, while Jordan Spieth is tied fifth at six-under following a 69.

The strong second-round showing has put Scheffler in a commanding position. It also continues a remarkable record when he leads after 36 holes. He has held the outright halfway lead eight times since 2024, with his previous seven such occasions producing seven Top-5 finishes, including four victories.

For Yellamaraju and the other Indian-origin players, however, the weekend will be less about challenging Scheffler for the title and more about securing their positions in the FedExCup race.

With Yellamaraju projected at 49th and Theegala at 48th, the battle for the Top-50 is likely to remain one of the key storylines over the final 36 holes in Memphis.

--IANS

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