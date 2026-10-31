Golf: Kiwi Swanwick takes lead as Indians make an early exit at Asia-Pacific Amateur

Tomarata (New Zealand), Oct 31 (IANS) New Zealander Zack Swanwick surged to the lead during Saturday’s third round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with a second consecutive four-under 67 to reach seven under for the Championship at Te Arai Links’ South Course in New Zealand.

Swanwick, who began the week four over par after his first 15 holes, rebounded to go 11 under par over the following 39 to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Fifa Laopakdee and fellow Kiwi Cooper Moore.

India’s trio of Anshul Mishra, Arkesh Bhatia and Ribhav Verma had missed the halfway cut.

“I feel really confident now,” said Swanwick, who went fishing after his round on Friday. “I kind of know where the ball is going. I know how far it's going. Putting is starting to feel really good. Everything feels really good. Just go at it,” he said.

Swanwick, a 20-year-old junior at the University of Florida, began his day with six pars before birdies at the sixth and seventh holes. After a bogey at the par-3 eighth, Swanwick tallied three more birdies at Nos. 13, 14 and 18 to reach four under for the round.

“[I’ve] been looking forward to the event for a while and having the people and the crowds, it's pretty cool,” said Swanwick. “There's going to be pressure [tomorrow]. There's always pressure. Just keep the mind on the golf. If it happens, it happens.”

Swanwick, Moore, Joshua Bai (T-5) and Zach May (T-5) are each seeking to make history as the first New Zealander to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur in the event’s 17th edition. Laopakdee became the first Thai player to win the event last year, joining representatives from Australia, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea to win the Championship. Laopakdee began his week with an eight-under 63 for an early lead, but carded rounds of 72-73 on Friday and Saturday to slip to two shots back.

Moore, an 18-year-old who made a run to the U.S. Junior Amateur semifinals this summer, enjoyed an eventful even-par round with four birdies countered by four bogeys. “Really special,” said Moore of the supportive hometown crowd. “Made a big difference. Every good shot, every good putt, I got rewarded from them. It's pretty special.”

Japan’s Kaito Sato (fourth/three under) and Australia’s Harry Takis (T-5/even) round out the top five heading into the final round.

--IANS

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