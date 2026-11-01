Golf: Fifa Laopakdee wins Asia-Pacific Amateur title, will go to Masters again

Tomarata (New Zealand), Nov 1 (IANS) Thailand’s Fifa Laopakdee successfully defended his Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship title on Sunday, winning the 2026 edition at Te Arai Links’ South Course in New Zealand. His six-under 278 edged runner-up Zack Swanwick of New Zealand by three strokes.

The Indian trio of Anshul Mishra, Arkesh Bhatia and Ribhav Verma missed the cut but hope to be back for another shot next year when the event will be held in Vietnam.

One year after winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur in Dubai, Laopakdee joins 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama as the only players to win back-to-back Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships. Matsuyama won the Championship in consecutive years in 2010 (Japan) and 2011 (Singapore).

“That feels amazing to join the club,” said Laopakdee. “Hideki has played a huge part in golf for Japan, and also Asia. Being able to win back‑to‑back like him is a huge honour. And yeah, I mean, he's a great player. I hope to follow in his footsteps.”

Laopakdee earns an invitation to the 2027 Masters Tournament and an exemption into The 155th Open at St Andrews with the win. He made his debut in each major earlier this year at Augusta National Golf Club and Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

“I feel like I'm more proud of myself this year because I never stopped believing in myself, and even though I had a tough year,” said Laopakdee. “I literally didn't win a single thing since March. I just keep telling myself that I've still got it.

“Shout out to my friends, my family, my coaches, my teammates, who still believe in me and push me hard every day. This win means a lot because I'm able to prove to myself that I've still got it.”

The Arizona State University senior, Laopakdee, began the final round trailing Swanwick by two strokes alongside New Zealand’s Cooper Moore. After dropping two strokes over his first eight holes, Laopakdee played the final 10 holes in three under to reach six under for the Championship, with birdies at Nos. 9, 11 and 17.

The turning point in the final round came on the par-4 11th. Laopakdee trailed Swanwick by two strokes standing on the tee box. After Swanwick’s approach ended in the greenside bunker, his recovery shot rolled off the front of the green. Swanwick ended up making a triple bogey, while Laopakdee sank a birdie putt to regain a two-stroke lead after a four-shot swing.

“It was a huge momentum shift, that's for sure,” said Laopakdee. “My hand was shaking right after the 11th putt, since I know that I'm a leader. I just keep telling myself I'm still going to play like I'm behind, and I'm still going to think in my head that he's still leading. Still playing the game like I'm not a leader. Still be aggressive but also play smart.”

Swanwick led the Championship through three rounds. He began the week four over par through 15 holes before playing his next 39 holes 11 under. Swanwick carded a final-round 75, but a closing birdie on No. 18 moved him into solo second place. His runner-up finish is the best by a New Zealander in the Championship’s 17-year history.

Laopakdee opened the Championship on Thursday with an eight-under 63, highlighted by a hole-out eagle from 83 yards on No. 9 and nearly the same on No. 15, resulting in a tap-in birdie.

Kayun Mudadana of Australia finished in third place at two-under 282 after a final-round 67, followed by Moore in fourth at one-under 283. New Zealander Ryan Xie rounded out the top five at even-par 284.

The 2027 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will be played October 28-31 at Hoiana Shores Golf Club in Hoi An, Vietnam.

--IANS

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