March 14, 2026 1:15 PM हिंदी

Global press freedom groups warn Pakistan over harassment of exiled Afghan journalists

Global press freedom groups warn Pakistan over harassment of exiled Afghan journalists

Islamabad, March 14 (IANS) Several international press freedom organisations have written to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing serious concern over the escalating harassment, arbitrary arrests, and deportations of Afghan journalists living in exile in Pakistan.

In a joint letter to Sharif, the organisations, including Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Free Press Unlimited (FPU), said that Afghan journalists who fled Afghanistan to escape persecution by the Taliban regime are now being targeted in Pakistan.

According to the signatories, the crackdown by Pakistani authorities is unfolding amid escalating military tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and has reportedly intensified since Islamabad described the situation as an “open war” on February 27.

“Over the past week, multiple Afghan journalists living in exile in Pakistan have reportedly been arrested and placed in detention centres. These arrests add to the 20-odd cases documented since the beginning of 2026. Even more concerning, at least six journalists supported by RSF have been forcibly returned to Afghanistan in the last 15 days, bringing the total to nine since January this year,” read the letter.

“The risks they face upon return to Afghanistan are acute and foreseeable. In this context, deporting Afghan journalists amounts to exposing them to retaliation, arbitrary detention, and worse,” it added.

The organisations called on the Pakistani government to take immediate and concrete steps to end the repression and uphold its responsibilities.

They urged authorities to immediately halt the arbitrary arrest, detention, harassment, and forced deportation of Afghan journalists in Pakistan. The group also called for respect of “the principle of non-refoulement and ensure that no journalist or media worker is returned to Afghanistan when they face a risk of persecution, torture, or other serious harm.”

They also urged the release of all detained Afghan journalists who have been held solely in connection with their immigration status or identity as Afghan nationals.

Highlighting the grim situation, the groups called on the Pakistani government to “provide a temporary protection framework for Afghan journalists awaiting resettlement to third countries, including clear guidance to police and local authorities to immediately end the severe harassment, extortion, and unlawful detention of journalists across Pakistan, particularly in the Islamabad region.”

--IANS

scor/rs

LATEST NEWS

Saira Banu, Aamir Khan, Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu on Aamir Khan’s kindness during Dilip Kumar’s illness; recalls recent visit with GF Gauri

Anup Soni, Juhi Babbar Soni celebrate wedding anniversary with romantic throwback moments

Anup Soni, Juhi Babbar Soni celebrate wedding anniversary with romantic throwback moments

Dravid, Binny, Mithali to receive lifetime achievement honour as BCCI reveals full list of Naman Awards recipients (Ld)

Dravid, Binny, Mithali to receive lifetime achievement honour as BCCI reveals full list of Naman Awards recipients (Ld)

Allu Arjun tells Lokesh Kanakaraj: May this year bring you euphoria, joy, peace and positivity! (Photo credit: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

Allu Arjun tells Lokesh Kanakaraj: May this year bring you euphoria, joy, peace and positivity!

'Lines of legacy': KKR unveils new jersey ahead of IPL 2026

'Lines of legacy': KKR unveils new jersey ahead of IPL 2026

Exiled East Turkistan leaders condemn China’s ethnic unity law, call for action against 'colonial domination'

Exiled East Turkistan leaders condemn China’s ethnic unity law, call for action against 'colonial domination'

Global press freedom groups warn Pakistan over harassment of exiled Afghan journalists

Global press freedom groups warn Pakistan over harassment of exiled Afghan journalists

Lift ban, release jailed cadre: Ex-Maoist Devuji calls for end of Op KAGAR (IANS Interview)

Lift ban, release jailed cadre: Ex-Maoist Devuji calls for end of Op KAGAR (IANS Interview)

'A feeling I can still never fully put into words': SKY pens special note on completing 5 years in international cricket

'A feeling I can still never fully put into words': SKY pens special note on completing 5 years in int'l cricket

India can play important role: UN urges ceasefire as Iran–Israel war escalates

India can play important role: UN urges ceasefire as Iran–Israel war escalates