IPL 2026: Things are going right this time, will try to continue that, says RR’s Bishnoi

Lucknow, April 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi said his improved performances this season is down to him fine-tuning aspects of his bowling, adding that he’s grateful things are going in the right direction this time and aims to keep it going.

Bishnoi spent three seasons with Lucknow Super Giants, before being acquired by RR at last year’s auction in Abu Dhabi. The India leg-spinner has picked 10 wickets in six games so far and is in the race to grab Purple Cap this year.

"It feels good. I have spent a lot of time here, so it feels good when you come back. It is a good feeling when you return and you know what has happened on this ground and what memories you have made here," Bishnoi said to broadcasters ahead of the match.

On the reasons behind his better show this season, Bishnoi explained: "The reason is the hard work I was putting in. I was working hard earlier too, but there were certain clues that I was missing. This season, I think those clues are fitting in properly.

“I still think there is room for improvement, but there were things like the run-up and length that I was missing. Touchwood, this time it is going right, so I will try to continue that in the upcoming games as well."

Asked about plans against LSG batters, Bishnoi said, "Everyone is a very good batter. You do know them, but whether they are scoring runs or not, it is just one ball away. People say a match can change with one ball, but I think form is also just one ball away.

“If you hit one good shot, everything changes. They are all very good players. If you look at Nicky, Rishabh bhai, Aiden, Marsh, there are big names. We just have to get everyone out. It is not like we will be happy after getting just one batter out," he said.

Meanwhile, RR’s young batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius backed the middle-order to deliver after a blip in the previous game. "Obviously we had a very good start. We summed up as a batting unit that it was the easiest time to bat in the powerplay.

“We had a bit of a blip in the middle, but that's what it is. It's all part of the game. We forgot about that. We had our discussions around the middle. And yeah, I have no doubt that the middle-order will fire today," he said.

He added that walking into strong platforms set by the openers was enjoyable. "I think it's actually a good platform to walk into. Our openers always get off to a good start, so it's really cool to see and to watch. So as a middle order, I think it's pretty fun to walk into a scenario or situation like we most of the time walk into," he said.

On his IPL experience, the South African youngster said, "It's amazing. The relationships you've built with India players as they don't play other leagues outside of India. It's really cool to build relationships with them and to see, taste some local food and to get taken around all the different places in the different cities. The weather is getting hot now, so it's really cool."

Speaking about the pitch, Pretorius said, "To be honest, I haven't had much discussion about the surface itself, but it's been very hot. Inside the stadium, there's a bit more wind and the temperature is a bit lower than outside. So, it's good. We're excited for the match.

--IANS

nr/