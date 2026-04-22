Pakistan host and operational hub for multiple terror networks: Report

London, April 22 (IANS) Pakistan continues to operate as a host and an operational hub for several terror networks with regional and global networks. These groups include Al Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and sectarian as well as domestic extremist factions, a report has detailed.

"The latest Global Terrorism Index 2026 has placed Pakistan at the top of the global rankings, underscoring a reality that has been repeatedly flagged by international agencies over decades. This assessment does not stand in isolation. A report released by the United States Congressional Research Service on March 25, 2026, has once again identified Pakistan as a base of operations for a wide array of terrorist organisations, some of which have remained active since the 1980s. The findings reinforce a long-standing concern: Pakistan continues to function as both a host and an operational hub for multiple militant networks with regional and global reach," stated a report in UK-based daily Asian Lite.

Majority of the groups mentioned in the report have been designated as Foreign Terrorist Organisations under the US law. Pakistan continues to remain at the centre of global terrorism discourse due to convergence of these networks, ideologies, and operational capabilities.

On March 6, a Pakistani national, identified as Asif Merchant, was found guilty in the US of planning to kill political figures, including senior government officials. The plot involved coordination with operatives and the recruitment of individuals believed to be capable of carrying out targeted killings, according to the US Department of Justice. Merchant's travel between Pakistan, Iran and the US, and his alleged connection to external actors, showcased the fluidity with which people related to extremist networks can operate in various nations, according to a report in Asian Lite.

In a separate case, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan (21) of Pakistani origin, pleaded guilty for trying to carry out an ISIS-inspired attack on a Jewish centre in New York City. According to the investigations, Khan had planned to carry out a mass shooting aimed to coincide with a significant date, aiming to maximise casualties, according to a report in Asian Lite. These cases in the US showcase how individuals connected to extremist ideologies rooted in Pakistan’s broader ecosystem continue to pose threats far from their point of origin.

In August last year, South Korean authorities arrested a Pakistan citizen accused of being a LeT member. The individual was charged under anti-terrorism and immigration laws after allegedly entering South Korea using falsified documents. Investigators stated that the suspect was given training in Pakistan, including the use of heavy weapons and infiltration tactics, before travelling abroad. This was the first time a suspected member of a United Nations-designated terrorist organisation had been arrested in South Korea.

Pakistan is also witnessing rise in domestic terrorism. According to the CRS report, terror-related fatalities in Pakistan rose to 4,001 in 2025 from 365 in 2019. The presence of groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State-Khorasan Province has further affected the security landscape.

"Despite multiple military operations and intelligence-based interventions, the report notes that several designated terrorist organisations continue to operate within Pakistan’s borders. The persistence of these groups, alongside rising fatalities, underscores the challenges faced in dismantling entrenched networks," the Asian Lite report mentioned.

Pakistan has rejected allegations of harbouring terrorist organisations. However, evidence from multiple nations, including the arrests in South Korea and the US and intelligence assessments and international reports showcase a more complex picture. The repeated identification of Pakistan as a base of operations and documented activities of specific groups has continued to shape perception of international community.

--IANS

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