April 22, 2026 9:38 PM हिंदी

India can grow above 7 pc even with crude at $90–100: Industry

India can grow above 7 pc even with crude at $90–100: Industry

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) India’s economy has developed strong resilience to high energy prices and is capable of sustaining growth above 7 per cent even if crude oil costs remain in the range of $90–100 per barrel, Assocham said on Wednesday.

The industry body noted that over the past two and a half decades, India has successfully absorbed multiple oil price shocks without derailing its growth trajectory.

Data analysed for the period from 2000-01 to 2025-26 shows that some of India’s strongest growth years coincided with moderate to high crude oil prices. For instance, the economy grew 7.6 per cent in 2022-23 when the Indian crude basket averaged $93 per barrel, and maintained a robust 7.2 per cent growth in 2023-24 with oil prices at $82 per barrel.

According to Nirmal Kumar Minda, President, Assocham, India’s growth story continues to be driven by strong domestic consumption, which fuels supply-side expansion through increased manufacturing, job creation and rising incomes, creating a virtuous cycle.

He added that sustained government spending on infrastructure, particularly through higher capital expenditure, has played a crucial role in cushioning the economy from external shocks.

The analysis also highlighted that even during 2011-14, when crude oil prices remained above $100 per barrel, India’s GDP growth held steady between 5.2 per cent and 6.4 per cent. In contrast, the sharpest contraction of -5.78 per cent in 2020-21 occurred when oil prices were relatively low, underscoring that the downturn was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic rather than energy costs.

Looking ahead, growth projections remain optimistic. Estimates by the Reserve Bank of India peg GDP growth at around 6.9 per cent for 2026-27, broadly in line with long-term trends. However, Assocham expects growth to exceed 7 per cent, supported by strong consumption, stable exports and rising capital investment.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Italy shootings expose Khalistani extremism-driven division in diaspora: Report (File image)

Italy shootings expose Khalistani extremism-driven division in diaspora: Report

Kerala Blasters face Odisha FC in a bottom-half scrap in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Kerala Blasters face Odisha FC in a bottom-half scrap

'Exposes growing desperation within Trinamool': Dharmendra Pradhan slams Abhishek Banerjee over remarks on HM

'Exposes growing desperation within Trinamool': Dharmendra Pradhan slams Abhishek Banerjee over remarks on HM

Baloch students stage protest in Quetta over atrocities committed by Pak forces

Baloch students stage protest in Quetta over atrocities committed by Pak forces

Hindu businessman brutally killed in Pakistan, rights body raises alarm

Hindu businessman brutally killed in Pakistan, rights body raises alarm

Spencer Johnson will be in our starting XI on Thursday, says Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simmons ahead of their clash with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson will be in our starting XI tomorrow, says CSK bowling coach

Pakistan-sponsored terror infrastructure evolving, not declining: Report

Pakistan-sponsored terror infrastructure evolving, not declining: Report

Pakistan-based terror groups pose growing security risk to Europe: Report (File image)

Pakistan-based terror groups pose growing security risk to Europe: Report

Allu Arjun to shift into his ₹100 crore lavish house in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills

Allu Arjun to shift into his ₹100 crore lavish house in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills

Global community can't afford 'diplomatic politeness' when dealing with Pakistan: Report

Global community can't afford 'diplomatic politeness' when dealing with Pakistan: Report