April 22, 2026 9:38 PM हिंदी

India among 12 countries selected for FIFA Women’s Development Programme

India among 12 countries selected for FIFA Women’s Development Programme

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) India, on Wednesday, became one of the 12 countries selected by FIFA for the FIFA Women’s Development Programme (Commercial Strategy 2026). The other countries include Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Scotland, Canada, Mexico, Finland, Ghana, Jordan, Lithuania, and Paraguay.

India’s inclusion in the programme was confirmed by FIFA after an initial application by AIFF, which was followed by a detailed presentation of the commercial strategy and future plans. The programme will be held online from May to October, 2026. The course itself will be tailored by FIFA for the various stakeholders in women’s football across the country.

With AIFF now backed by a commercial partner, this programme will equip clubs with the tools and knowledge needed to build sustainable models, while also preparing them for the upcoming women's club licensing system that AFC (Asian Football Confederation) plans to introduce.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan said, “I think this is the perfect time for us to grow the commercial aspect of women’s football in India as a whole. The qualification of three of our women’s teams (senior, U20, and U17) for the AFC Asian Cups in their respective age categories shows our potential, and the ASMITA U13 Women’s Football League has helped us create the base at the youth level.

“Now that the clubs will receive this kind of capacity building on developing commercial strategies, securing sponsorships, engaging fans, and much more, the whole ecosystem will benefit,” he said. “I think the initiative by FIFA is excellent, and we are glad to have been selected for it. We hope that the clubs and stakeholders in women’s football will benefit from this, especially with IWL clubs coming under club licensing requirements very soon, as set by the AFC.”

FIFA has supported the Indian football ecosystem for years, with the then FIFA President Sepp Blatter even calling it a "sleeping giant".

--IANS

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