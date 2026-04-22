India and Germany sign Defence Industrial Roadmap during Rajnath Singh's Berlin visit

Berlin, April 22 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Wednesday, discussing deepening defence cooperation and tackling emerging geopolitical challenges.

The two ministers discussed bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, especially in the field of niche technologies. They also reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

India and Germany also signed Defence Industrial Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping.

"Delighted to meet Mr. Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence, Germany in Berlin. Exchanged views on a wide range of issues including deepening our defence cooperation and tackling emerging geopolitical challenges. Witnessed signing of the Defence Industrial Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping," Singh posted on X.

Singh termed his visit to Germany as a symbol of deep friendship, synergy and trust. Rajnath Singh mentioned that the recent India-EU Security and Defence Partnership marks a significant step in deepening the collective engagement. The two ministers agreed to leverage this framework, bilaterally and in the wider European context for tangible outcomes that will strengthen regional stability, enhance joint capabilities, and reinforce the enduring Indo-German strategic alignment.

"Raksha Mantri also underlined that in times of global uncertainties, India and Germany have provided much required stability and strength to the global economy. On the issue of terrorism, he stated that the menace in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned, unequivocally, without exception or justification," the Ministry of Defence stated.

Pistorius appreciated the institutionalisation of service-level staff talks and future bilateral military exercises. Rajnath Singh said that India is looking forward to the German Air Force’s participation in the next edition of Exercise 'Tarang Shakti' which will be held in India later this year.

Prior to the meeting, Singh was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the German Ministry of Defence. He placed a wreath at Bundeswehr Memorial as a mark of respect. It is the central memorial for the Bundeswehr’s personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"India and Germany have completed 25 years of Strategic Partnership and are commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2026. On the bilateral front, the relationship today is truly multi-faceted. Apart from Defence, it covers a wide range of areas which include trade and investment, technology and innovation, development cooperation, green energy, higher education, sustainable solutions, culture and people-to-people ties. It demonstrates the depth and expanse as well as the potential & promise of a partnership," the Ministry of Defence stated.

Earlier in the day, Singh interacted with the members of the Indian community in Berlin and praised them for acting as a "strongest bridge" between the two countries, with contributions spanning across business, technology, healthcare, academia, and arts.

The Defence Minister arrived in Berlin on Tuesday for a three-day visit to Germany. He was flown in a Special German Air Force aircraft, escorted by fighter jets from Munich to Berlin, and accorded military honours upon arrival.

--IANS

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