April 22, 2026 9:38 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: LSG atmosphere positive despite losses, motivated to bounce back, says Mohsin Khan

Lucknow Super Giants atmosphere positive despite losses, motivated to bounce back, says Mohsin Khan ahead of their match with Rajasthan Royals. Photo credit: IANS

Lucknow, April 22 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan insisted the team remains upbeat despite recent setbacks in IPL 2026, adding that the dressing room continues to be filled with motivation and belief ahead of their clash against Rajasthan Royals.

LSG, led by India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, come into this clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium after having lost their last three matches. Interestingly, LSG are yet to win a game at home this season.

"The team atmosphere is a little affected because of the losses, so it does not feel great, but overall it is very good. It is not like just because we are losing, everything has gone upside down. The atmosphere is very positive, everyone is motivating each other, and building confidence about how to go out there and win. Preparations are going on well," Mohsin said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

He also confirmed being fit to play for the rest of the season after being unwell following the opening game against the Delhi Capitals, where he picked 1-19. Mohsin did play in LSG’s 54-run loss to Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, and picked 1-43.

"My body is absolutely fine, brother. I played the first match and was feeling a little unwell after that, but now I am completely fine, ready, and fully prepared to play. My body feels very good," he added.

Looking ahead to the challenge of facing RR’s formidable batting line-up, Mohsin remained unfazed. "It is normal. We will play the way we have always played, and we will try to get them out as quickly as possible. The team wants to win, and we are ready to play for the win," he said.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Italy shootings expose Khalistani extremism-driven division in diaspora: Report (File image)

Italy shootings expose Khalistani extremism-driven division in diaspora: Report

Kerala Blasters face Odisha FC in a bottom-half scrap in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Kerala Blasters face Odisha FC in a bottom-half scrap

'Exposes growing desperation within Trinamool': Dharmendra Pradhan slams Abhishek Banerjee over remarks on HM

'Exposes growing desperation within Trinamool': Dharmendra Pradhan slams Abhishek Banerjee over remarks on HM

Baloch students stage protest in Quetta over atrocities committed by Pak forces

Baloch students stage protest in Quetta over atrocities committed by Pak forces

Hindu businessman brutally killed in Pakistan, rights body raises alarm

Hindu businessman brutally killed in Pakistan, rights body raises alarm

Spencer Johnson will be in our starting XI on Thursday, says Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simmons ahead of their clash with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Spencer Johnson will be in our starting XI tomorrow, says CSK bowling coach

Pakistan-sponsored terror infrastructure evolving, not declining: Report

Pakistan-sponsored terror infrastructure evolving, not declining: Report

Pakistan-based terror groups pose growing security risk to Europe: Report (File image)

Pakistan-based terror groups pose growing security risk to Europe: Report

Allu Arjun to shift into his ₹100 crore lavish house in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills

Allu Arjun to shift into his ₹100 crore lavish house in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills

Global community can't afford 'diplomatic politeness' when dealing with Pakistan: Report

Global community can't afford 'diplomatic politeness' when dealing with Pakistan: Report