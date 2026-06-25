Global firms double down on India with multi-billion dollar investment commitments

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) As geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions and economic uncertainty continue to weigh on several global markets, India is increasingly emerging as a preferred investment destination for multinational corporations.

From technology and cloud infrastructure to manufacturing, industrial automation and data centres, several global companies have announced large investment commitments in India in recent months, underlining confidence in the country's long-term growth prospects.

In February, Google unveiled a five-year investment plan worth $15 billion aimed at strengthening India's artificial intelligence and digital ecosystem. The investment includes spending on subsea connectivity, data centres, cloud infrastructure and AI skilling initiatives.

Swiss engineering and technology company ABB announced a $75 million investment in March to expand its manufacturing and research and development capabilities in India across critical industrial sectors.

The momentum continued in June when Australian data centre operator AirTrunk revealed plans to invest $30 billion in India by 2030 to develop 5 gigawatts of data centre capacity, highlighting the country's growing importance in the global digital infrastructure landscape.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board also committed up to Rs 7,000 crore in partnership with CtrlS Datacenters to support the expansion of hyperscale data centres and digital infrastructure projects in India.

French building materials major Saint-Gobain announced an additional investment of €1 billion in India over the next five years, describing the country as one of its fastest-growing markets globally.

Most recently, Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced plans to raise Amazon's total investment commitment in India to $48 billion by 2030. The fresh investments will focus on expanding artificial intelligence capabilities, cloud infrastructure and digital services in the country.

The series of investment announcements reflects growing confidence among global corporations in India's economic outlook, expanding digital economy and manufacturing potential. Industry observers said India is increasingly being viewed as a strategic market for long-term growth, with companies seeking to establish an early presence in sectors expected to drive future demand.

--IANS

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