Glasgow restaurant sparks fury after leaving out Northeast from India map on its napkins

Glasgow, Aug 2 (IANS) An Indian restaurant in Glasgow has found itself in the middle of a controversy after hosting members of the Indian contingent following their successful campaign at the Commonwealth Games.

The restaurant, 'Mister Singh's India – The Home of Curry', served the visiting athletes using printed napkins featuring an outline map of India. However, the depiction sparked immediate backlash after Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain noticed that the map completely omitted the northeastern region of the country.

Lovlina called out the restaurant for incorrectly representing India on a map that missed the North East. "The map on the napkins is missing our North East. Every part of India is important and should be represented," Borgohain told IANS.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh backed the star boxer, pointing out additional glaring inaccuracies on the paper napkins, including an incomplete depiction of Jammu & Kashmir.

Singh urged the restaurant management to immediately withdraw the faulty merchandise and rectify the map to reflect India's complete territorial integrity.

Mister Singh's India is a well-known culinary landmark in Glasgow frequently visited by touring sports teams and dignitaries, is yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.

For over three decades, Mister Singh's India has served Glasgow a family story seasoned with Punjabi heritage and Scottish spirit.

Run by four generations of the Singh family, the restaurant blends Punjabi culinary heritage with Scottish influences through its food, hospitality, and community, creating a dining experience that reflects the cultural exchanges that have shaped the city over the past three decades.

Indian boxing scripted history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow by bagging seven gold medals, the highest-ever gold haul for the country in the competition.

Preeti (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), Sakshi (51kg), Priya (60kg), Arundhati (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) won the gold medals while Jadumani Singh (55kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Narender (90+kg) claimed silver medals as India dominated the boxing competition at Glasgow with 10 medals.

This is India's best-ever performance in the Commonwealth Games boxing competition. Overall, the country has won 44 medals, including 11 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze medals ahead of Glasgow 2026.

--IANS

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