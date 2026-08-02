August 02, 2026 9:31 AM हिंदी

Prez Murmu flags off inaugural Soldierathon honouring President's Bodyguard, Kargil heroes

Prez Murmu flags off inaugural Soldierathon honouring President's Bodyguard, Kargil heroes

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday flagged off the inaugural Soldierathon, a first-of-its-kind event organised to celebrate the 253-year legacy of the President's Bodyguard (PBG), at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mizoram Governor General V.K. Singh (Retd.) also attended the event.

The President's Bodyguard is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Armed Forces.

The event also serves as a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces while commemorating 27 years of India's victory in the Kargil War.

"The Soldierathon serves as a unique platform to strengthen the bond between civilians and the Armed Forces, guided by the vision of 'Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers.' Centred on the theme 'Supporting Real Heroes – the Armed Forces of India,' the event pays tribute to the dedication, courage and sacrifice of our soldiers while encouraging citizens to express their solidarity with them through active participation," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The President's Bodyguard, raised in 1773, is recognised as the world's only Airborne Cavalry Regiment. It occupies a unique position in the Indian Armed Forces, with its soldiers undergoing specialised training as both paratroopers and tankmen.

Alongside carrying out ceremonial responsibilities, they remain combat-ready and are regularly deployed in some of the country's toughest operational environments, including annual postings at the Siachen Glacier.

The inaugural President's Bodyguard Soldierathon has been organised not only to celebrate the regiment's distinguished history but also to honour the courage and dedication of Indian soldiers who have served the nation with distinction.

The event has been opened to participants from all walks of life, including seasoned runners, first-time participants, students, families, educational institutions and corporate teams.

Competitors can participate in multiple categories, including the 10 km, 5 km, 3 km and Cheer Buddy events, making the initiative accessible to people of all age groups and fitness levels.

According to the organisers, the proceeds generated through the Soldierathon will be utilised for the welfare of the troops and horses of the President's Bodyguard.

The initiative aims to preserve the regiment's rich equestrian heritage while also contributing towards the well-being of its serving personnel. The event is being organised in partnership with Wonder Cement and Bhutani Infra.

In addition to supporting the President's Bodyguard, the Soldierathon will also contribute to the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, where soldiers who have sustained life-altering injuries receive specialised medical care, rehabilitation and support to help them rebuild their lives with dignity.

The organisers stated that the Soldierathon has evolved into a unique platform where civilians and soldiers participate together, symbolising solidarity and paying tribute to the heroism, valour and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

The event is conducted annually at different military stations across the country, spanning major metropolitan cities as well as tier-two towns, with the objective of encouraging wider public participation.

Besides promoting fitness and community engagement, the initiative also seeks to inspire the younger generation by highlighting the ethics, values and proud legacy of the Indian Armed Forces.

The organisers said the mission of the Soldierathon is "To create a massive community project that honours the sacrifices of Indian soldiers through fitness and commemorative events."

--IANS

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