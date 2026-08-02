Abusive language against PM Modi an insult to India, says All India Imam Organisation chief

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) All India Imam Organisation (AIIO) Chief Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Sunday condemned the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent protests, stating that while people are free to express dissent, protests must remain within the bounds of decency and should not damage public property or involve offensive language.

The AIIO chief was referring to the alleged use of derogatory words against PM Modi during the recent students' protest at Jantar Mantar against the paper leaks and other exam-related irregularities.

In a video message, the cleric said, "I also have a responsibility, and as an Imam, I want to fulfil my duty. Over the past month, the entire country and the world witnessed the protests that began on July 20. Everyone has the right to protest, and there is nothing wrong with that. But it should be done within the bounds of decency."

Referring to incidents of violence during the demonstrations, Ilyasi said, "During the protests, public property was damaged. Government buses and vehicles were set on fire, roads were blocked, and arson took place. Government property belongs to all of us, so such actions ultimately harm the public."

Emphasising that disagreement is a natural part of democracy, he said there was a clear distinction between expressing dissent and resorting to abusive conduct.

"Arguments happen in a family too. However, not agreeing to certain things does not mean one starts abusing their parents. The entire world saw that in the era of social media, it reaches every corner of the world. The way a few children abused the Prime Minister of the country and used derogatory words for his late mother was painful. Is this what our culture and manners teach us?" Ilyasi further said.

According to the Chief Imam, the derogatory remarks made during the protests reflected poorly not just on the Prime Minister but on the country as a whole.

"The entire world saw what kind of words were used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, this didn't affect the Prime Minister but India. This was an insult to the nation," he added.

The cleric further said that during his travels across different parts of the country, he had witnessed India's transformation and observed the respect the country has earned internationally under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"I am not saying that this respect is only for Narendra Modi. It is an honour for India. Today, Narendra Modi is our country's elected Prime Minister, and he has received the highest civilian honours from 37 countries. This is no ordinary achievement. No Prime Minister in India's history has received such recognition," Ilyasi mentioned.

Expressing disappointment over the language used against the Prime Minister, he questioned whether such conduct reflected India's cultural and moral values.

"When you insult him and use abusive language against him, is that what our values teach us? Is that our culture? What message are we trying to convey? I am making this video with a lot of pain because the way people abused the Prime Minister of the country to insult him has insulted India," he added.

The remarks came against the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi's video message on his official Instagram account, saying that some "mischievous youngsters" had used language, not only against him but also his late mother, adding that it was unbecoming of any civilised society.

Acknowledging the strong public reaction, the Prime Minister said mistakes are part of childhood and that childhood itself provides the opportunity to correct those mistakes.

The Prime Minister made it clear that he wished to forgive them and hoped society would accept this sentiment, adding that he held only one feeling in his heart.

--IANS

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