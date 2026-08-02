Institutional partnerships to strengthen handloom sector, empower weavers: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Institutional partnerships with premier institutions such as IITs and NIFTs can develop technological solutions that reduce manual effort, integrate scientific precision into traditional weaving processes and enhance the livelihoods of weavers, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Dr M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles highlighted the complementary relationship between India's rich handloom heritage and modern technology, during the address at ‘Handloom Hackathon 2.0’ at the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi.

Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, the Hackathon attracted over 2,500 participants, with 280 participants representing the top 100 shortlisted teams from across the country to develop technology-driven solutions for India's handloom sector.

"Handloom represents our rich heritage, whereas technology represents the future. Through the Handloom Hackathon, we are combining these two realms to uplift our weaver community,” said Dr Beena.

She further said that handloom inherently promotes sustainability and circularity and emphasised the need for innovation across loom processes, design development and modern marketing.

She highlighted key initiatives of the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), including the Indian Handmade Portal, an e-commerce platform that enables weavers to showcase and sell their products globally without third-party intermediaries.

Dr. Deepti Gupta, Head, Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi, said that the forthcoming Centre of Excellence for Handloom Technology at IIT Delhi would strengthen the integration of technology with handloom, enabling greater standardisation and productivity while preserving the uniqueness of handcrafted textiles.

The Centre is proposed to be inaugurated next week in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles.

The Hackathon reaffirmed the Ministry of Textiles' commitment to fostering innovation, collaborative research and technology-led interventions for strengthening India's handloom ecosystem.

By encouraging young innovators to develop practical solutions for the sector, the initiative aims to improve productivity, sustainability and market competitiveness while preserving the country's rich handloom heritage, according to a statement.

—IANS

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