Giriraj Singh says animal slaughter must comply with laws; slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks against Modi govt

Patna, May 24 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday reacted to reports suggesting that Saudi Arabia is implementing restrictions on the sacrifice of certain animals, including cows and camels, and also launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to IANS, Singh claimed that discussions are underway in some Gulf countries regarding limitations on the slaughter of large animals.

"They are Arab Muslims, genuine Muslims; they are not converted Muslims. There is no mention anywhere in the Quran of cow sacrifice, and this unnecessary controversy is being created in India," he said.

He also claimed that in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh -- there are "converted Muslims," and alleged that certain groups in India raise the issue of cow slaughter to hurt Hindu sentiments.

"Because Hindus worship cows, they started doing so," he added.

The Union Minister stressed that animal slaughter must strictly comply with legal provisions and urged state authorities, including the Bihar government, to take firm action against violations.

He also praised some states for regulating public slaughter practices.

"I would like to thank the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal for banning slaughter on roads," he said.

Singh also accused opposition parties of pursuing appeasement politics for electoral gains, claiming that such politics has contributed to recurring social and religious tensions.

In a separate remark, responding to Rahul Gandhi's claim that the Narendra Modi government would fall within a year, the Union Minister dismissed the prediction and questioned the Congress leader's credibility.

"If Rahul Gandhi is an astrologer, then he should first speak about his own future," Singh said.

He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi was attempting to divert attention from questions related to financial disclosures, including alleged income of Rs 11 crore and Rs 60 crore spent on foreign travel.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overseas visits, Singh said the Prime Minister had already clarified that such visits were linked to official engagements in sectors such as crude oil, gas, semiconductors and defence cooperation.

He added that anyone facing allegations of financial irregularities should respond transparently before the public and the law.

--IANS

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