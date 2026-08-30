Gippy Grewal shares why ‘Singh Vs Kaur 2’ with Shehnaaz Gill is unlike most Punjabi films

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Singh Vs Kaur 2,' opened up about the film and explained what makes the upcoming entertainer different from most Punjabi films.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Mel Karade Rabba’ actor said he is excited about the project and highlighted its commercial appeal. He revealed that the film brings together several elements, including comedy, emotion, romance, and action. “It’s a full-fledged commercial film. You’ll get to see comedy, emotion, love story, action, everything,” Gippy said. He further pointed out that films combining all these elements are not commonly made in the Punjabi industry. “Normally, Punjabi films are rarely made like this,” he added.

‘Singh Vs Kaur 2’ also marks Gippy and Shehnaaz Gill’s first collaboration. Gippy recalled that their previous film was well received by audiences and expressed excitement about the sequel.

Gippy shared, “I’m very excited about this film. ‘Singh Vs Kaur 2’ will be released on September 11. It’s our first time working together. The audience loved our first film. It’s the first film with which the doors of Delhi were opened. It was released here. We are so excited that the film is coming.”

Talking about the film, Shehnaaz Gill had earlier told IANS that how she manifested the film. She stated, “Singh vs Kaur 2’ is very special to me because I still remember watching Singh vs Kaur years ago and thinking, ‘I wish I could be a part of a film like this someday.’ And now, I am actually here, playing Jasneet.’

“It honestly feels like one of those moments where you realize that sometimes the things you casually wish for really do come true. Jasneet was so much fun to play because I got to do romance, comedy, action, and so much more. I had a great time discovering this character and doing things I hadn’t tried before. I’m really excited for everyone to see the film, and I just hope the audience has as much fun watching it as we had making it,” added Gill.

Directed by Navaniat Singh, ‘Singh Vs Kaur 2’ stars Gippy Grewal and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead roles. The film is slated for a worldwide release on September 11, 2026.

The first installment, ‘Singh Vs Kaur,' starred Gippy Grewal, Surveen Chawla, Japji Khaira, and Binnu Dhillon in lead roles. It was released on 15 February 2013.

--IANS

ps/