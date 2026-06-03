Gill's India hit ground running in New Chandigarh ahead of Afghanistan Test

New Chandigarh, June 3 (IANS) India's focus on red-ball cricket restarted right after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 ended. Captain Shubman Gill led the first training session in New Chandigarh on Wednesday in preparation for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting on June 6.

With most players arriving fresh from their IPL commitments, the session kicked off India's training for their first Test of the season.

The Indian players participated in an intensive net session at the PCA Stadium complex in Mullanpur. Head coach Gautam Gambhir closely watched the practice and had lengthy discussions with the players. Newly-appointed vice-captain KL Rahul spent a lot of time batting in the nets with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as the batting group shifted its focus from T20 cricket to the longer format.

Gill, who recently led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2026 final, joined the national team after the tournament. He was actively involved during the session alongside fielding coach T. Dilip. The skipper will lead a Test side that looks somewhat fresh, as it is missing senior players Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

India's pace attack seemed to be working hard, with fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bowling long spells. However, Siraj's ability to play in the Test is uncertain due to workload-management issues after he participated in every match of the Gujarat Titans' IPL campaign. A decision on his availability is expected soon.

If Siraj is rested, uncapped Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi is likely the top candidate for a call-up after an impressive domestic season where he took 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. Nabi is currently among a group of net bowlers helping the Indian squad, which also includes Gurjapneet Singh, Prince Yadav, Saransh Jain, Zeeshan Ansari, and Shivang Kumar.

Another key player in the camp is express pacer Mayank Yadav, who has joined as a net bowler. The Lucknow Super Giants speedster, whose career has been impacted by injuries, is helping India’s batters prepare for Afghanistan's pace attack while working on his own return to competitive cricket.

India’s squad for one-off Test vs Afghanistan:

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wk)

--IANS

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